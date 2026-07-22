ERGO NEXT Insurance Named One of CNBC’s 2026 World’s Top Fintech Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERGO NEXT Insurance , the digital-first small business insurer, today announced it has been recognized in CNBC‘s 2026 World’s Top Fintech Companies in the Insurtech category. The prestigious award recognizes ERGO NEXT’s continued investment in modernizing how small businesses access, purchase and manage insurance.

CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies recognizes 500 leading companies across eight fintech categories based on a comprehensive evaluation of company performance and industry-specific metrics. ERGO NEXT was awarded for its digital-first approach to simplifying commercial insurance for small businesses, marking the company's second CNBC recognition following its inclusion on the inaugural World's Top Insurtech Companies list in 2024.

“For too long, getting protection, especially for a small business, was too complex and led to entrepreneurs going uninsured or underinsured,” said Effi Fuks-Leichtag, Chief Product Officer at ERGO NEXT. “We’ve spent the last decade rebuilding that experience around the needs of entrepreneurs.”

ERGO NEXT has reimagined insurance for business owners by replacing manual, lengthy processes with a fully digital platform that enables entrepreneurs to purchase coverage in about 10 minutes directly through ERGO NEXT’s website and manage policies online or through the app.

Using AI and machine learning, ERGO NEXT tailors coverage to each business’s unique needs, helping entrepreneurs get the right protection without paying for coverage they don’t need.

Today, the company serves over 750,000 small businesses across 1,300 professions, offering commercial general liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, professional liability insurance, cyber liability, and other lines of coverage.

Coverage is also available through corporate partnerships with Amazon, TikTok, Intel and other platforms that serve small businesses. ERGO NEXT also has a strong agency network, which includes tens of thousands of agents who offer its products to their customers.

Since joining the ERGO Group, the primary insurance arm of Munich Re, ERGO NEXT has combined an easy, personalized experience with the financial strength and global scale of one of the world’s leading reinsurers so small businesses can focus less on the complexities of their plans and more on what matters: growing their business.

To learn more about ERGO NEXT Insurance, please visit NextInsurance.com

About ERGO NEXT Insurance

ERGO Next Insurance , previously known as NEXT Insurance, is a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance with simple, digital coverage tailored to entrepreneurs. We offer a broad range of small business solutions including, General Liability, Business Owners Policies (BOP), Workers’ Compensation, Professional Liability, and other essential coverages designed to meet the needs of growing businesses.

We utilize AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process for coverage with 24/7 access to servicing, including Certificates of Insurance , additional insured, and more.

After years of close partnership with Munich Re, we were acquired in 2025 to become a part of their ERGO Group global insurance network. Together, we’re making small business insurance simpler and smarter to help more small businesses thrive.

For more information, visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .