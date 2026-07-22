Publication in Clinical Reviews in Allergy & Immunology Summarizes Decades of Evidence Supporting Bradykinin B2 Receptor as a Validated Therapeutic Target in Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema

Provides a state-of-the-art overview of the evidence on the critical role of bradykinin B2 receptor in the pathogenesis of bradykinin-mediated angioedema

Explains the scientific foundation for targeting the bradykinin B2 receptor as a therapeutic strategy for additional bradykinin-mediated diseases

ZUG, Switzerland, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the publication of a comprehensive review article in Clinical Reviews in Allergy & Immunology providing a state-of-the-art overview of the biology of bradykinin and the bradykinin B2 receptor (B2R), and summarizing the growing body of evidence supporting B2R antagonism as a therapeutic strategy for bradykinin-mediated diseases. Drawing on decades of scientific and clinical research, the article traces the evolution of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism from foundational discoveries in kinin biology to a clinically validated therapeutic approach.

"The long history of scientific and clinical evidence demonstrates that bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism is a validated and foundational therapeutic approach in the management of bradykinin-mediated angioedema," said Anne Lesage, Ph.D., Chief Early Development Officer of Pharvaris. "A deep understanding of kinin biology and of the roles of bradykinin and the bradykinin B2 receptor in allergic and immunological conditions, such as bronchial asthma, chronic cough, allergic rhinitis, and chronic urticaria, can inform the development of novel therapeutic interventions. Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism may be a potential viable therapeutic strategy for various diseases; to date, there have been no observations of increased risks of long-term unfavorable effects from the antagonism of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Rooted in scientific expertise, Pharvaris is proud to contribute to the growing knowledge of the roles of bradykinin in the pathogenesis of bradykinin-mediated diseases and of the potential for the antagonism of bradykinin B2 receptor as therapeutic strategy in managing these conditions.”

Advances in understanding kinin biology have enabled the development of mechanism-based treatment approaches. By directly blocking the receptor through which bradykinin exerts its pathological effects, bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists target the main mediator of swelling regardless of the upstream mechanism driving excess bradykinin production and/or bradykinin B2 receptor activity. Clinical experience has supported the therapeutic relevance of this approach and has contributed to a deeper understanding of the role of bradykinin signaling across multiple disease states.

In addition to its established role in HAE, including HAE with normal C1 inhibitor, and AAE-C1INH, growing evidence suggests that bradykinin signaling may contribute to a broader range of immunological and inflammatory disorders, underscoring the potential importance of continued research into bradykinin B2 receptor-targeted therapies.

The full article can be found here: Therapeutic Targeting of the Bradykinin B2 Receptor in Immunological and Vascular Diseases: Insights from Kinin Biology to Clinical Outcomes

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to our future plans, studies and trials, and any statements containing the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “hope,” “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: uncertainty in the outcome of our interactions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA; the expected timing, progress, or success of our clinical development programs, especially for deucrictibant immediate-release capsules and deucrictibant extended-release tablets, which are in late-stage global clinical trials; our ability to replicate the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the RAPIDe-1, RAPIDe-2, RAPIDe-3, and CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in ongoing and future nonclinical studies and clinical trials, such as CHAPTER-3, and CREAATE; the outcome of regulatory approvals, including the outcome of our NDA for the on-demand treatment of acute attacks of HAE; risks arising from epidemic diseases, which may adversely impact our business, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials; our ability to potentially use deucrictibant for alternative purposes, for example to treat C1-INH deficiency (AAE-C1INH); the value of our ordinary shares; the timing, costs and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to establish commercial capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties to market, sell, and distribute our product candidates; our ability to compete in the pharmaceutical industry, including with respect to existing therapies, emerging potentially competitive therapies and with competitive generic products; our ability to market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; our ability to produce sufficient amounts of drug product candidates for commercialization; our ability to raise capital when needed and on acceptable terms; regulatory developments in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and know-how and operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights or regulatory exclusivity of others; our ability to manage negative consequences from changes in applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws (including the Biosecure Act), our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes and uncertainty in general market conditions; disruptions at the FDA and other agencies; changes and uncertainty in general market, political and economic conditions, including as a result of inflation and geopolitical conflicts; changes in regulations and customs, tariffs and trade barriers; and the other factors described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact

Maggie Beller

Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications

maggie.beller@pharvaris.com