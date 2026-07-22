Rental Owners Are Unlocking More Cash Flow Without More Purchases, Bigger Renovations, or Rent Hikes, RentRedi Reports

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the rental management software that improves cash flow for rental owners, has released the results of its newest installment of the “State of Rental Investing in America” survey . The Q3 2026 survey of independent rental owners, fielded from June 2 to July 6, 2026, shows real estate investors are adopting a more disciplined approach to growth. Rental owners are still purchasing properties, making improvements, and considering rent increases, but they are directing capital more selectively compared to six months ago and placing greater emphasis on the performance of their existing portfolios.



Key Findings from The State of Rental Investing in America Survey

Rental owners are shifting away from large renovation budgets and toward smaller, targeted projects. Only 12% of rental owners now plan to spend $20,000 or more per unit on property improvements in the next 12 months, compared with 35% one year ago . Meanwhile, 36% plan to spend between $1,500 and $4,999 per unit, suggesting that owners are prioritizing practical upgrades with a clearer path to return.





Growth remains part of the plan for most rental owners. Fifty-nine percent expect to purchase at least one property during the next year. Although that is down from 68% in January, it remains above the 53% reported one year ago.





Rental owners also remain measured on pricing. Forty-five percent anticipate rent increases of 1% to 3% during the next year, nearly unchanged from January's 47%, while 30% do not plan to raise rent.





Together, the findings point to a shift toward more intentional growth rather than a retreat from investing. Owners are still buying, improving properties, and adjusting rents, but they are increasingly evaluating each decision through the lens of cash flow, operating performance, and expected return. As a result, getting more from the properties already in a portfolio is becoming an increasingly important part of the growth strategy.

Insurance premiums, materials and labor expenses, and property taxes are the leading financial pressures reported by rental owners. But the burden is not distributed evenly. The Southeast faces some of the steepest premium growth in the country: for example, Insurify projects Georgia's homeowners insurance rates will rise another 10% by the end of 2026, one of the largest increases nationally, and ConsumerAffairs reports that wind and hurricane exposure remain the primary drivers of elevated premiums across the region.





The broader housing market has shown some signs of stability in the meantime. Existing-home sales rose 2.8% year-over-year in June 2026, and NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun noted that affordability has improved compared to a year ago because wage growth is currently outpacing home price growth.

Small improvements to rent collection lead to more on-time payments

As owners become more selective about acquisitions and capital improvements, everyday operating performance takes on greater importance. Rent collection is one area where relatively simple process improvements can produce a direct and measurable cash flow benefit.

Separate data from Chandan Economics and RentRedi shows on-time rent payments improved slightly year-over-year in June 2026, marking the first annual gain since early 2023. Late or missed rent payments ranked lowest among the cost pressures cited by respondents, indicating that collections have stabilized even as insurance, taxes, and other operating expenses continue to rise

How owners manage rent collection has a meaningful effect on how reliably income arrives. RentRedi data shows that autopay, tenant screening, automated reminders, and credit reporting are all associated with higher on-time payment rates:

Owners who turn on autopay see on-time payment rates climb to 99% , since the payment no longer depends on a tenant remembering to send it.

see , since the payment no longer depends on a tenant remembering to send it. Owners who screen tenants for identity, income, credit history, and background see a 90% on-time payment rate , with screened tenants paying an average of 17 days faster than tenants who weren't screened.

for identity, income, credit history, and background see a , with screened tenants paying an average of 17 days faster than tenants who weren't screened. Sending automated rent reminders ahead of the due date makes tenants 27% more likely to pay on time .

ahead of the due date makes . Reporting on-time payments to the credit bureaus, an option available through RentRedi, is associated with a 13% increase in on-time payments , since tenants have an added incentive tied to their credit score.

Stronger portfolio performance starts with the properties owners already have

With rental owners continuing to pursue growth while becoming more selective about where they invest, operational performance is an increasingly important part of the equation. RentRedi helps owners uncover cash flow opportunities in the day-to-day management of the properties they already own.

"Independent rental owners are not stepping away from growth; they are becoming more deliberate about how they pursue it," said RentRedi Founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "They are looking more closely at the return on every acquisition, renovation, and operating decision. That makes the performance of the properties they already own more important than ever. RentRedi gives owners the systems and visibility they need, from rent collection and expense tracking to portfolio-level and property-level performance analysis, to strengthen cash flow and make better-informed growth decisions."

As operating costs rise, preventing avoidable expenses is another important way owners can protect cash flow. Beyond rent collection, RentRedi supports the operational side of rental ownership with tools for maintenance coordination , expense tracking, accounting, and portfolio performance.

RentRedi’s maintenance coordination system and network of vetted vendors help owners address issues before they become more costly, while portfolio-level dashboards track net operating income, cash flow, and cash-on-cash return. Together, these tools give owners clearer visibility into what is working, where performance may be slipping, and where action could improve returns.

Additional findings from the survey

Three-quarters of rental owners plan no property sales in the next 12 months. Seventy-two percent describe current rental demand as somewhat or very strong. Fifty-nine percent report renter turnover has stayed about the same in 2026 compared to 2025.

The full survey results, including a detailed breakdown of every question, are available at The State of Rental Investing in America Report .

Methodology

The State of Rental Investing in America survey was conducted by RentRedi from June 2 to July 6, 2026 and includes responses from 428 independent rental owners across the United States to capture sentiment, behavior, and expectations for the year ahead. Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number, and therefore the values in each barchart may not equal 100%. The findings are intended to help landlords benchmark their strategies and make more informed decisions about their rental businesses.

For more insights and tools to help rental owners operate more efficiently and improve their rental cash flow, visit www.rentredi.com .

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the premier property management software that improves cash flow from rentals by providing tools and metrics that help rental property owners unlock the full earning potential of their investments. RentRedi eliminates the manual work involved in the renting process, including listings, applications, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Additionally, RentRedi’s AI, data intelligence, and insights are leveraged by investors to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With thousands of 5-star reviews, more than $35 billion in assets under management, and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

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