KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 22 JULY 2026 AT 13:50 (EEST)

Kalmar and Arnal France expand partnership with new order for electric empty container handlers

Kalmar has secured an order for three Kalmar electric empty container handlers from Arnal France. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2026 order intake, with delivery expected in Q2 2027. The machines will be supported by the MyKalmar INSIGHT, providing both the customer and Kalmar's technical teams with critical data to ensure the highest level of availability for terminal operations.

The new machines will build upon Arnal France’s existing eco-efficient operations. The company already has two Kalmar electric empty container handlers successfully in service in Le Havre, France. The additional units will support Arnal France’s capacity expansion while driving forward their strong sustainability strategy and commitment to accelerate their transition toward electric solutions.

Denis Cart-Lamy, Sales and Purchasing Director, Arnal France: “Our decision to choose Kalmar once again is rooted in the proven reliability and performance of the electric container handlers we already operate in Le Havre. Experiencing the high uptime and efficiency of Kalmar’s electric technology firsthand confirmed that they are the ideal partner to support our ongoing growth while minimizing our environmental impact.”

Herve Helluin, Regional Service Operations Manager, France, Kalmar: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Arnal France. This repeat order demonstrates their confidence in our electric solutions and our ability to meet demanding requirements. We are excited to continue supporting Arnal France in their journey to reduce emissions and optimize their container handling performance.”



Further information for the press:

Alejandro Martinez, Head of Europe South, IMEA, Kalmar, tel. +34609612271, alejandro.martinez@kalmarglobal.com

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +358445353030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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