Exol™ Integrates GreyOrange for Advanced Intelligent Orchestration Across Its Robotic Fulfillment-as-a-Service Network

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exol™ today announced it has selected GreyOrange , a global leader in AI-powered warehouse orchestration and store inventory software, to power advanced intelligent orchestration across its robotic fulfillment network. The addition of GreyOrange reflects Exol’s broader strategy of working with leading technology providers to build a software-defined, integrated logistics network that combines advanced robotics, intelligent orchestration, and AI-native infrastructure to support modern omnichannel fulfillment for companies of all sizes.

“As we continue to build a robot-first fulfillment platform, we are intentional about integrating best-in-breed technologies that align with our long-term vision and deliver meaningful value for our customers,” said Ashfaque Chowdhury, CEO of Exol. “Our selection of the GreyOrange orchestration platform supports our efforts to extend robotic automation across key workflows and continue driving innovation across our logistics infrastructure.”

Exol is expanding autonomous mobile robot (AMR) capabilities across targeted warehouse workflows, leveraging GreyOrange’s vendor-agnostic GreyMatter orchestration platform. The technology enables more autonomous horizontal movement throughout the warehouse, streamlining how materials move to support more coordinated and efficient operations. These capabilities are designed to operate within Exol’s broader software-driven architecture, contributing to a more adaptive fulfillment environment while supporting end-to-end system flow and operational consistency across the network.

“Physical AI has changed what modern distributors expect from their warehouses’ operational efficiency,” said Akash Gupta, CEO of GreyOrange. “Exol and GreyOrange share a commitment to streamlining AMR operations with seamless orchestration that improves warehouse reliability. We’re pleased Exol has selected GreyOrange as part of their fulfillment network and look forward to continued collaboration as the company scales its next-generation logistics network."

To learn more about Exol’s multi-client, robotic fulfillment-as-a-service network of sites across the U.S., visit www.exol.com.

About Exol

Exol is the Robotic Logistics Platform™ — the first provider to combine world-class robotic automation, an AI-native software platform, integrated transportation, and flexible commercial terms in a single offering. Backed by a $7.5 billion commitment from SoftBank Group and Symbotic, Exol is building and operating the physical AI infrastructure of modern commerce — so that any company can access enterprise-grade fulfillment as a service. Exol’s nationwide network spans six facilities totaling six million square feet, with automated capacity across B2B, direct-to-consumer, and retail consolidation. The company’s first facility in Atlanta is now operational. To learn more, visit www.exol.com .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange, Inc., leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world’s largest distributors, retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

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