Artea Bank Invitation to 6 months 2026 Financial Results Webinar

Artea Bank (ROE1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar on the 6 months 2026 financial results and highlights. The webinar will take place on 30 July 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (EEST) and will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Tomas Varenbergas, acting CEO, Paulius Daukša, acting CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Chief of Staff, who will discuss the bank’s financial results for 6 months 2026 and recent developments, and take questions from participants.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@artea.lt.

The 6 months 2026 results will be announced in advance on 29 July after trading hours.

How to join the webinar:

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://artea.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.

Additional information:

Arnas Šukys,

Head of Investor Relations

arnas.sukys@artea.lt; +370 610 44447