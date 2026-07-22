KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 22 JULY 2026 AT 14:00 (EEST)



Kalmar to supply Contargo Group with its first fully electric reachstacker together with extensive services

Kalmar has received an order for a Kalmar electric reachstacker from Contargo Group in Germany. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2026 order intake and the delivery is scheduled for the Q4 2026.

To maximise the machine’s uptime and reliability, the order includes a 7-year Kalmar Complete Care service contract. This agreement guarantees long-term technical support and maintenance services tailored to the customer’s operational requirements. The partnership also includes a 7-year MyKalmar INSIGHT subscription. This comprehensive service approach ensures high equipment availability and guarantees that terminal operations run without interruption.

The new fully electric Kalmar reachstacker complements the existing fleet of Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers at the Contargo Group's Neuss terminal and will be used for regular cargo handling. The new machine will facilitate further development and growth at the site and help to ensure safe and efficient terminal operations.

The Contargo Group is explicitly committed to electrification and has installed eight charging points and an energy management system at the Neuss terminal. The Contargo terminals obtain the necessary energy not only from their electricity supplier, but also through energy recovery from the crane and photovoltaic systems. The battery storage systems ensure that no peak loads occur, which would otherwise increase operational costs. Furthermore, surplus energy can be stored for periods of high electricity demand.

Volker Boveland, Managing Director, Contargo Neuss GmbH: “The decision to deploy the first fully electric full-container reachstacker within the Contargo Group underlines our ambition to invest in future-proof technology, set the course for genuine sustainability, and be a pioneer in the use of new technologies. The decision to choose Kalmar highlights our commitment to investing in market-leading technologies and to experiencing the intended business and operational benefits first-hand. We have high expectations for this new technology and look forward to working with Kalmar to realise its full potential and the expected features and benefits.”

Olaf Jahn, Head of Engineering & Terminal Operations at Contargo Neuss GmbH: “The decision to opt for the Kalmar reachstacker is based on the optimal combination of technical performance and cost-effectiveness. The machine meets our performance requirements in the best possible way whilst also offering compelling economic prospects for long-term operation. We have confidence in Kalmar’s capabilities and expect this to bring positive momentum to our operational processes, as well as a sustainable increase in operational efficiency.”

Uwe Pietryga, Sales Manager for Germany at Kalmar: “With Contargo’s decision to deploy a Kalmar electric reachstacker, the Contargo Neuss site is once again demonstrating its pioneering role in Germany in the field of mobile port handling equipment. Thanks to the reachstacker’s large battery capacity, the machine is ideally suited to the heavy port handling operations carried out there. We would like to express our gratitude for the trust shown through this order and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”



Further information for the press:

Uwe Pietryga, Sales Manager Germany, Kalmar, tel. +49 173 5907687, uwe.pietryga@kalmarglobal.com

Kirsten Früchting, Marketing, Kalmar, tel. +49 40 54730532, kirsten.fruechting@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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