Crypto Investors Watch Closely as Solana Unchained Reaches Its Last Day With Exclusive Bonuses, AI-Powered Features, and a New Utility-Driven Token Economy





SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset sector is currently navigating a period of intense focus on projects that provide tangible software utility rather than mere speculative promises. Solana Unchained has become a standout participant in this shift, successfully bridging the gap between high-speed blockchain infrastructure and everyday consumer digital life. As the ecosystem concludes its 10th and final presale phase today, interest is reaching a fever pitch.

With less than 24 hours remaining, early contributors have a final window to secure their position in the network before the token transitions to public exchange markets. This milestone signifies more than just a fundraising conclusion. It represents the immediate rollout of a utility-driven economy that demands the native $UCHN token to power decentralized key protection, retail commerce, and automated artificial intelligence services.

The Unchained Wallet Beta: Localized Intelligence for Web3

The team has officially moved into the beta stage for their flagship wallet browser extension, bringing compatibility to Chrome, Brave, and Firefox users. This standalone application is designed to anchor the entire ecosystem, offering a streamlined command center for users to access protocol features directly. By executing all smart contract evaluations and portfolio processing locally within a secure, localized environment, the application effectively neutralizes the exploit vectors commonly found in external, third-party web tools.

A core highlight of this beta release is the native integration of advanced artificial intelligence. This is not just a dashboard but an on-chain assistant built to simplify navigation for every user. Instead of forcing participants to manually calculate complex slippage boundaries or research liquidity routing across various pools, the machine learning core translates raw blockchain data into human-readable choices. By automating the technical heavy lifting, the system prevents expensive transactional mistakes, blocks front-running bots, and ensures that even multi-step routines execute with maximum efficiency. Users can also access identity-free lifestyle commerce, enabling the purchase of global gift cards and international travel eSIM profiles across 150 nations without requiring invasive registration.





The Phase 10 Countdown and Exclusive Bonus Tiers

We have arrived at the final day. Solana Unchained is currently managing its last public funding round through Phase 10, which marks the permanent conclusion of the token presale. This is the last opportunity for participants to engage before the project transitions to its public exchange listing price of $0.50.

To mark this final countdown, the project has activated an exclusive bonus framework for all participants who secure their allocation during these remaining hours. The tiers are structured as follows:

Allocations from $25 to $99: Receive a 15% Bonus.

Allocations from $100 to $499: Receive a 25% Bonus.

Allocations from $500 to $1,999: Receive a 50% Bonus.

Allocations of $2,000+: Receive a full 100% Bonus.

With the current entry price set at $0.45 per $UCHN, this structure provides a significant opportunity for early adopters to maximize their holdings before the market launch.

The Circular Economic Loop of the Commerce Protocol

The Commerce Protocol serves as a key pillar of the Solana Unchained economic model. It is designed to be a circular loop where transaction fees generate value that flows directly back into the ecosystem. Every purchase carries a 2% protocol fee. This structure ensures the sustainability of the platform by allocating resources precisely:

50% is directed to Vault stakers, linking platform revenue to committed capital.

25% incentivizes the relayer network, ensuring that orders are fulfilled with speed and integrity.

25% is deposited into the ecosystem treasury, providing the necessary funds for ongoing maintenance and development without the need for future external fundraising.







"The fee model is not just a cost, it is a reinvestment into our users and relayers," stated an official project spokesperson. "We wanted to build a system where the transaction cost actually strengthens the underlying economy. This alignment between our users and our protocol ensures that the network remains resilient as it scales."

Community Sentiment and Technical Transparency

The project has maintained a high level of transparency, submitting its architecture to deep cryptographic inspections. The protocol logic has been reviewed and verified by three separate blockchain analytics firms, with reports from Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope providing a clear audit trail. Furthermore, the core contributors successfully passed an identity assessment, securing a verified Spywolf KYC certificate.

Market commentators have been actively following the developments of the ecosystem. Educational coverage from Token Empire, Crypto Show, and Crypto Vlog has highlighted how the shift toward utility-based models is changing expectations for web3 applications. These analysts frequently note that the integration of non-custodial commerce and AI-driven portfolio management makes the ecosystem a comprehensive solution for participants who prioritize long-term infrastructure.





The Big Picture

Solana Unchained is moving past the developmental stage and into the realm of a functional, public blockchain utility. By providing advanced security, automated inheritance protocols, and a friction-free commerce gateway, the project addresses the core needs of the modern digital asset holder. As the final 24 hours of the Phase 10 presale tick away, the focus turns toward the public listing and the broader implementation of the B2B infrastructure protocols. This journey has been defined by a commitment to software-defined demand, setting a new benchmark for how decentralized projects can create value in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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