Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Announces 2nd Amendment Guns as First U.S. Retailer for The Home Defense™ Less-Lethal Self-Defense System

Initial order and retail launch establish the Company's first domestic consumer sales channel and support planned nationwide retail expansion

Las Vegas, NV, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) ("Alternative Ballistics" or the "Company"), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, today announced that 2nd Amendment Guns, a veteran-owned firearms dealer and training center with retail locations in Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada, has become the first domestic retailer to carry The Home Defense™, the Company's consumer less-lethal self-defense system. The Company has completed retailer training, received its initial purchase order, and begun executing its U.S. retail commercialization strategy.

This announcement follows the Company's recent launch of its consumer commercialization strategy and expansion into its first international online marketplace, reflecting continued execution of Alternative Ballistics' multi-channel approach to expanding consumer access to The Home Defense™ through both domestic and international sales channels.

As part of the initial rollout, Alternative Ballistics completed comprehensive product training with the 2nd Amendment Guns staff, equipping the retail team with the knowledge necessary to educate customers on the product's intended use, operation, and unique less-lethal-first approach. The Company believes this initial deployment will help refine its retail model and serve as a blueprint for future retail expansion as it grows its dealer network nationwide.

"We are pleased to announce another important milestone in our consumer commercialization strategy," said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation. "Over the past several weeks, we have moved from announcing our planned consumer retail launch to establishing our first international online marketplace, and now to introducing our first U.S. retail location. With trained retail staff, product now available to customers, and our initial purchase order received, we have moved beyond launch planning into commercial execution. We believe this retail model can be expanded to additional firearm retailers, shooting ranges, firearms instructors, distributors, and strategic industry partners as we continue building a nationwide retail presence for The Home Defense™."

2nd Amendment Guns was selected as Alternative Ballistics' inaugural retail partner based on its established firearms retail operations, firearms training programs, and commitment to responsible firearm ownership. The partnership provides the Company with an opportunity to further refine its retail training, merchandising, customer education, and support programs while gathering valuable feedback to support future retail expansion.

"Successfully commercializing an innovative product requires much more than placing inventory on store shelves," said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation. "Our focus is on building a scalable retail program that includes product education, staff training, merchandising, inventory planning, and ongoing retailer support. Completing our first retailer training, receiving our initial purchase order, and launching with 2nd Amendment Guns represent important validation of that process. We believe this rollout provides a blueprint that can be replicated as we expand our retail footprint into additional markets."

Together with the Company's recently announced international online marketplace, the launch with 2nd Amendment Guns establishes Alternative Ballistics' first consumer sales channels in both domestic retail and international e-commerce. Management believes these initial commercial relationships will help refine future expansion efforts as the Company builds a broader distribution network for The Home Defense™.

Alternative Ballistics intends to pursue a multi-channel commercialization strategy that includes independent firearm retailers, shooting ranges, firearms instructors, concealed-carry and firearms training organizations, distributors, strategic industry partners, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce. The Company believes this diversified approach provides multiple opportunities to expand the availability of The Home Defense™ to responsible firearm owners throughout the United States and internationally.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us