Lungpacer Announces New Category III CPT® Codes for AeroPace® Diaphragm Neurostimulation Therapy

EXTON, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lungpacer Medical today announced that new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) codes granted by the American Medical Association (AMA) for temporary transvenous diaphragm neurostimulation with the AeroPace® System took effect July 1, 2026. Category III CPT codes are temporary codes assigned to new technologies that enable standardized reporting of procedures and support the development of future reimbursement pathways.

The three new CPT codes build on the New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) granted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for AeroPace, effective October 1, 2025, which allows for up to approximately $23,650 in additional reimbursement per case to offset the cost of the technology.

“The new Category III CPT codes, together with the NTAP, represent material advancements in our health economics and reimbursement strategy,” said Doug Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Lungpacer Medical. “Hospitals are increasingly focused on technologies that can improve throughput and reduce ICU burden, and these reimbursement milestones support broader access to AeroPace for the patients who need it.”

Patients requiring prolonged mechanical ventilation represent one of the most resource-intensive populations in healthcare. By stimulating the phrenic nerves to activate the diaphragm during ventilation, AeroPace helps preserve diaphragm muscle function and restore respiratory independence, enabling earlier liberation from the ventilator.

About Lungpacer Medical

Lungpacer Medical is a medical technology company focused on improving outcomes for critically ill patients through innovative neurostimulation therapies designed to restore natural physiology, accelerate recovery, and reduce the burden of care.

The AeroPace System is indicated to improve weaning success in patients on mechanical ventilation for at least 96 hours. The system delivers temporary transvenous stimulation of the phrenic nerves to activate the diaphragm, integrating into standard ICU workflows without requiring surgical implantation. It is not for use in patients with certain implantable devices.

Media Contact: media@lungpacer.com