Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank

101 North Blakely Street, Dunmore, PA 18512

DUNMORE, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $7.8 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The $0.9 million, or 13%, increase in net income resulted primarily from a $2.9 million increase in net interest income coupled with a $0.1 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in non-interest expense and a $0.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses due to the growth of loans and unfunded commitments.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $15.3 million, or $2.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to $12.9 million, or $2.23 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.  The $2.4 million, or 19%, increase in net income stemmed from the $5.2 million increase in net interest income and $0.4 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in non-interest expense and a $1.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.

“We delivered an outstanding second quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and favorable credit performance,” said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued execution on key strategic initiatives propelled total assets to nearly $3.0 billion. These results reflect the strength of our franchise, the dedication of our bankers, and their unwavering commitment to the client experience. I am deeply grateful for their contributions and remain confident in our momentum and our ability to build on this success throughout the remainder of 2026.”

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 16% increase over the $17.9 million earned for the second quarter of 2025. The $2.9 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $1.9 million in interest income primarily due to a $113.1 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 9 basis points increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (non-GAAP measurement) yields. The loan portfolio had the most significant impact, producing a $3.2 million increase in FTE interest income from $208.2 million in higher quarterly average balances and an increase of 5 basis points in FTE loan yields. The increase in interest income was coupled with a $0.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits due to a 28 basis points decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which more than offset the increase from $82.1 million in higher average balances compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.86% for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 9 basis points from 4.77% for the second quarter of 2025. The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.24% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 28 basis points from the 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025. The cost of funds decreased 22 basis points from 1.95% to 1.73% for the second quarters of 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Company’s FTE net interest spread was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 37 basis points from 2.25% recorded for the second quarter of 2025. FTE net interest margin increased to 3.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 2.92% for the same period of 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $400 thousand and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $340 thousand, compared to a $300 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $20 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to more funded loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior period was primarily due to higher commercial construction commitments and loan originations within the portfolio.

Total non-interest income increased $0.1 million, or 2%, to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributed to an increase of $0.4 million in wealth management revenue. This increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million in BOLI death benefit recognized during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million, or 9%, for the second quarter of 2026 to $16.0 million from $14.7 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expenses was attributed to added salaries and benefits expense of $0.8 million primarily due to an increase in the number of bankers quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.2 million in professional services expenses and $0.1 million in premises and equipment expenses primarily due to costs for software and subscriptions. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in advertising costs. 

The provision for income taxes increased $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in income before taxes.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $40.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $35.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $5.2 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $4.1 million in interest income primarily due to a $136.8 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 7 basis points increase in FTE yield. The largest contributor to interest income growth was the loan portfolio which produced $5.2 million in interest income from an increase of 5 basis points in FTE loan yields on $170.7 million in higher average balances. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in interest earned on the investment portfolio due to decreases of 17 basis points in yield and $49.9 million in average balances. Additionally, the Company experienced a decrease of $1.1 million in interest expense on deposits due to a 25 basis points decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which more than offset the increase from $109.9 million in higher average balances during the first half of 2026.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 2.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The cost of funds decreased 19 basis points to 1.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 1.94% for the same period of 2025. The FTE yield on earning assets was 4.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 7 basis points from the 4.75% year-to-date June 30, 2025. The Company’s FTE net interest spread was 2.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 33 basis points from the 2.24% recorded for the same period of 2025. FTE net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 3.15% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 2.91% for the same 2025 period primarily due to the decrease on rates paid on interest-bearing deposits coupled with a slight increase on yields earned from loans and leases.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.3 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $430 thousand compared to a $755 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $65 thousand benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the six months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to higher loan growth. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the increase in the provision for unfunded commitments compared to the prior period was due to growth in originations within the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 3%, from $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to $0.7 million growth in wealth management revenue. Additionally, the Company saw an increase of $0.2 million in commercial loan late fees due to two substandard loans that were paid off and $0.4 million increase in fees from commercial loans with interest rate hedges during the first half of 2026. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest income was a decrease of $0.7 million in gains from sold loans primarily due to a $0.5 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan during the first half of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased to $31.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.9 million, or 7%, from $29.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Salaries and benefits expense increased $1.2 million due to an increase in bankers in the first half of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.3 million in professional services expense. Premises and equipment expense increased $0.2 million primarily due to new technology and higher software costs.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in income before taxes. Partially offsetting the increase in the provision for income taxes was a $0.5 million discount recognized in the provision from utilizing/applying purchased renewable energy tax credits. 

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company’s total assets had a balance of $3.0 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $223.1 million from December 31, 2025. The increase resulted from $174.9 million of net growth in the loans and leases portfolio as of June 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $59.6 million over the same period. Asset growth was offset by a decrease of $14.9 million in the investment portfolio primarily due to $10.5 million in paydowns and the sale of $5.8 million in available-for-sale securities.

During the same time period, total liabilities increased $209.1 million, or 8%. Deposit growth of $91.3 million and short-term borrowings of $119.8 million were utilized to fund loan growth and increase interest-bearing cash balances. The Company experienced an increase of $30.3 million in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. For interest-bearing deposit accounts, the Company experienced increases of $77.7 million in money market deposits and $7.0 million in savings and clubs; these increases were partially offset by decreases of $20.9 million in time deposits and $2.8 million in interest-bearing checking accounts. As of June 30, 2026, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 72%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $14.0 million, or 6%, to $252.9 million at June 30, 2026 from $238.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was caused by $10.3 million higher retained earnings from net income of $15.3 million plus a $2.9 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $5.0 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $0.9 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and restricted stock activity. At June 30, 2026, there were no credit losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.51% of total average assets as of June 30, 2026. Total risk-based capital was 14.29% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.17% of risk-weighted assets as of June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $40.08 at June 30, 2026 compared to $37.88 at December 31, 2025.  Tangible common equity decreased to 7.89% of total assets at June 30, 2026 compared to 8.01% at December 31, 2025 due to an 8% increase in total tangible assets compared to a 7% increase in tangible common equity.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.22% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.01% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2025.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”).  Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,190 hours of volunteer time and over $1.5 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.  The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Adjusted non-interest income used in the calculation of certain non-GAAP performance measures excludes gains and losses on securities sales in order to enhance comparability between reporting periods. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE"), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document.  This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets.  Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. FTE adjustments affect interest income and related ratios only and do not impact reported GAAP net income.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

 local, regional and national economic conditions and changes thereto;
 the short-term and long-term effects of inflation, and rising costs to the Company, its customers and on the economy;
 the risks of changes and volatility of interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;
 securities markets and monetary fluctuations and volatility;
 ■ disruption of credit and equity markets;
 impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;
 governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;
 effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;
 the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
 the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance and their application with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply;
 the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;
 the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;


 the effects of economic conditions of any other pandemic, epidemic or other health-related crisis such as COVID-19 and responses thereto on current customers and the operations of the Company, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans;
 the effects of bank failures, banking system instability, deposit fluctuations, loan and securities value changes;
 technological changes;
 ■ the interruption or breach in security of our information systems, continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;
 ■ acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;
 ■ the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;
 ■ acts of war, terrorism, or armed conflict; and
 ■ the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.


The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release.  The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)		 
  
At Period End: June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $207,660  $148,060 
Investment securities  509,032   523,946 
Restricted investments in bank stock  9,464   4,373 
Loans and leases  2,088,893   1,911,724 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (21,314)  (20,168)
Premises and equipment, net  45,929   48,950 
Life insurance cash surrender value  60,189   59,396 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  20,126   20,242 
Other assets  51,245   51,535 
         
Total assets $2,971,224  $2,748,058 
         
Liabilities        
Non-interest-bearing deposits $582,920  $552,581 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,975,732   1,914,772 
Total deposits  2,558,652   2,467,353 
Short-term borrowings  119,802   20 
Secured borrowings  4,767   5,995 
Other liabilities  35,098   35,830 
Total liabilities  2,718,319   2,509,198 
         
Shareholders' equity  252,905   238,860 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,971,224  $2,748,058 


Average Year-To-Date Balances: June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $145,072  $133,171 
Investment securities  517,341   544,390 
Restricted investments in bank stock  4,531   4,189 
Loans and leases  1,993,336   1,866,637 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (20,844)  (20,315)
Premises and equipment, net  51,936   40,457 
Life insurance cash surrender value  59,855   58,786 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  20,173   20,358 
Other assets  48,162   42,032 
         
Total assets $2,819,562  $2,689,705 
         
Liabilities        
Non-interest-bearing deposits $569,127  $543,794 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,962,805   1,884,507 
Total deposits  2,531,932   2,428,301 
Short-term borrowings  683   17 
Secured borrowings  5,174   6,127 
Other liabilities  35,714   36,296 
Total liabilities  2,573,503   2,470,741 
         
Shareholders' equity  246,059   218,964 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,819,562  $2,689,705 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands)
 
  
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Jun. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2026  Jun. 30, 2025 
Interest income                
Loans and leases $28,475  $25,328  $55,093  $49,924 
Securities and other  3,242   4,437   7,084   8,149 
                 
Total interest income  31,717   29,765   62,177   58,073 
                 
Interest expense                
Deposits  (10,887)  (11,738)  (21,868)  (22,925)
Borrowings  (73)  (98)  (146)  (186)
                 
Total interest expense  (10,960)  (11,836)  (22,014)  (23,111)
                 
Net interest income  20,757   17,929   40,163   34,962 
                 
Provision for credit losses on loans  (400)  (300)  (1,275)  (755)
Net (provision) benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments  (340)  (20)  (430)  65 
Non-interest income  5,483   5,359   10,672   10,332 
Non-interest expense  (15,992)  (14,710)  (31,183)  (29,264)
                 
Income before income taxes  9,508   8,258   17,947   15,340 
                 
Provision for income taxes  (1,659)  (1,337)  (2,638)  (2,428)
Net income $7,849  $6,921  $15,309  $12,912 


  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Interest income                    
Loans and leases $28,475  $26,618  $27,269  $26,660  $25,328 
Securities and other  3,242   3,842   3,815   4,022   4,437 
                     
Total interest income  31,717   30,460   31,084   30,682   29,765 
                     
Interest expense                    
Deposits  (10,887)  (10,981)  (11,717)  (12,158)  (11,738)
Borrowings  (73)  (73)  (87)  (95)  (98)
                     
Total interest expense  (10,960)  (11,054)  (11,804)  (12,253)  (11,836)
                     
Net interest income  20,757   19,406   19,280   18,429   17,929 
                     
Provision for credit losses on loans  (400)  (875)  (100)  (200)  (300)
Net (provision) benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments  (340)  (90)  (170)  (110)  (20)
Non-interest income  5,483   5,189   5,122   5,105   5,359 
Non-interest expense  (15,992)  (15,191)  (14,921)  (14,632)  (14,710)
                     
Income before income taxes  9,508   8,439   9,211   8,592   8,258 
                     
Provision for income taxes  (1,659)  (979)  (1,271)  (1,246)  (1,337)
Net income $7,849  $7,460  $7,940  $7,346  $6,921 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
 
  
At Period End: Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $207,660  $154,995  $148,060  $142,161  $165,495 
Investment securities  509,032   512,308   523,946   529,263   545,821 
Restricted investments in bank stock  9,464   4,482   4,373   4,301   4,240 
Loans and leases  2,088,893   2,023,671   1,911,724   1,914,893   1,837,477 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (21,314)  (20,942)  (20,168)  (20,218)  (19,976)
Premises and equipment, net  45,929   52,738   48,950   45,422   40,097 
Life insurance cash surrender value  60,189   59,792   59,396   58,995   58,849 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  20,126   20,181   20,242   20,303   20,364 
Other assets  51,245   52,040   51,535   41,630   46,208 
                     
Total assets $2,971,224  $2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575 
                     
Liabilities                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits $582,920  $574,808  $552,581  $539,118  $558,074 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,975,732   2,001,686   1,914,772   1,927,795   1,877,254 
Total deposits  2,558,652   2,576,494   2,467,353   2,466,913   2,435,328 
Short-term borrowings  119,802   10   20   20   10 
Secured borrowings  4,767   4,825   5,995   6,059   6,134 
Other liabilities  35,098   33,284   35,830   34,511   39,191 
Total liabilities  2,718,319   2,614,613   2,509,198   2,507,503   2,480,663 
                     
Shareholders' equity  252,905   244,652   238,860   229,247   217,912 
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,971,224  $2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575 


Average Quarterly Balances: Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $115,115  $175,362  $150,706  $122,808  $161,316 
Investment securities  510,978   523,776   529,518   544,476   546,149 
Restricted investments in bank stock  4,633   4,427   4,345   4,277   4,158 
Loans and leases  2,040,314   1,945,837   1,927,366   1,892,439   1,832,162 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (21,394)  (20,289)  (20,478)  (20,400)  (20,357)
Premises and equipment, net  53,498   50,358   47,400   42,602   35,954 
Life insurance cash surrender value  60,051   59,656   59,255   58,875   58,697 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  20,143   20,203   20,263   20,325   20,386 
Other assets  46,163   50,183   39,527   42,724   42,729 
                     
Total assets $2,829,501  $2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194 
                     
Liabilities                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits $579,871  $558,264  $549,911  $544,511  $547,278 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,960,662   1,964,972   1,930,040   1,901,166   1,878,548 
Total deposits  2,540,533   2,523,236   2,479,951   2,445,677   2,425,826 
Short-term borrowings  1,343   16   20   16   10 
Secured borrowings  4,796   5,557   6,028   6,093   6,162 
Other liabilities  34,509   36,931   37,754   36,415   36,050 
Total liabilities  2,581,181   2,565,740   2,523,753   2,488,201   2,468,048 
                     
Shareholders' equity  248,320   243,773   234,149   219,925   213,146 
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,829,501  $2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Selected returns and financial ratios                    
Basic earnings per share $1.34  $1.29  $1.38  $1.27  $1.20 
Diluted earnings per share $1.33  $1.28  $1.37  $1.27  $1.20 
Dividends per share $0.43  $0.43  $0.43  $0.40  $0.40 
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)*  4.86%  4.77%  4.83%  4.83%  4.77%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.24%  2.27%  2.42%  2.55%  2.52%
Cost of funds  1.73%  1.77%  1.88%  1.98%  1.95%
Net interest spread (FTE)*  2.62%  2.50%  2.41%  2.28%  2.25%
Net interest margin (FTE)*  3.22%  3.08%  3.04%  2.95%  2.92%
Return on average assets  1.11%  1.08%  1.14%  1.08%  1.04%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets*  1.45%  1.36%  1.36%  1.30%  1.28%
Return on average equity  12.68%  12.41%  13.45%  13.25%  13.02%
Return on average tangible equity*  13.80%  13.53%  14.73%  14.60%  14.40%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)*  59.19%  58.53%  58.35%  60.17%  61.17%
Expense ratio  1.49%  1.36%  1.36%  1.39%  1.40%


  Six months ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Jun. 30, 2025 
Basic earnings per share $2.64  $2.24 
Diluted earnings per share $2.63  $2.23 
Dividends per share $0.86  $0.80 
Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)*  4.82%  4.75%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.25%  2.51%
Cost of funds  1.75%  1.94%
Net interest spread (FTE)*  2.57%  2.24%
Net interest margin (FTE)*  3.15%  2.91%
Return on average assets  1.09%  0.98%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets*  1.41%  1.22%
Return on average equity  12.55%  12.35%
Return on average tangible equity*  13.67%  13.68%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)*  58.87%  61.42%
Expense ratio  1.43%  1.38%


Other financial data At period end: 
(dollars in thousands except per share data) Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Assets under management $1,219,415  $1,096,776  $1,058,881  $1,037,414  $1,030,268 
Book value per share $43.54  $42.14  $41.39  $39.75  $37.78 
Tangible book value per share* $40.08  $38.67  $37.88  $36.23  $34.25 
Equity to assets  8.51%  8.56%  8.69%  8.38%  8.08%
Tangible common equity ratio*  7.89%  7.91%  8.01%  7.69%  7.38%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to:                    
Total loans  1.02%  1.04%  1.06%  1.06%  1.09%
Non-accrual loans 12.23x  8.65x  10.66x  7.78x  6.50x 
Non-accrual loans to total loans  0.08%  0.12%  0.10%  0.14%  0.17%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.06%  0.09%  0.08%  0.11%  0.13%
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.01%  0.02%  0.03%  0.03%  0.05%
                     
Capital Adequacy Ratios                    
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.29%  14.45%  14.78%  14.52%  14.72%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  13.17%  13.33%  13.65%  13.39%  13.57%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  13.17%  13.33%  13.65%  13.39%  13.57%
Leverage ratio  9.51%  9.38%  9.34%  9.27%  9.16%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
 
  
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Three Months Ended 
(dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)                    
Interest income (GAAP) $31,717  $30,460  $31,084  $30,682  $29,765 
Adjustment to FTE  777   784   800   785   760 
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)  32,494   31,244   31,884   31,467   30,525 
Interest expense (GAAP)  10,960   11,054   11,804   12,253   11,836 
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) $21,534  $20,190  $20,080  $19,214  $18,689 
                     
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)                    
Non-interest expenses (GAAP) $15,992  $15,191  $14,921  $14,632  $14,710 
                     
Net interest income (GAAP)  20,757   19,406   19,280   18,429   17,929 
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment  777   784   800   785   760 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  5,483   5,189   5,122   5,105   5,359 
Loss (Gain) on sales of securities  -   577   371   (3)  - 
Net interest income (FTE) plus adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $27,017  $25,956  $25,573  $24,316  $24,048 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)  59.19%  58.53%  58.35%  60.17%  61.17%
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest income.                    
                     
Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                    
Total assets (GAAP) $2,971,224  $2,859,265  $2,748,058  $2,736,750  $2,698,575 
Less: Intangible assets  (20,126)  (20,181)  (20,242)  (20,303)  (20,364)
Tangible assets  2,951,098   2,839,084   2,727,816   2,716,447   2,678,211 
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)  252,905   244,652   238,860   229,247   217,912 
Less: Intangible assets  (20,126)  (20,181)  (20,242)  (20,303)  (20,364)
Tangible common equity  232,779   224,471   218,618   208,944   197,548 
                     
Common shares outstanding, end of period  5,808,518   5,805,180   5,771,110   5,767,288   5,767,490 
Tangible Common Book Value per Share $40.08  $38.67  $37.88  $36.23  $34.25 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio  7.89%  7.91%  8.01%  7.69%  7.38%
                     
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets                    
Income before taxes (GAAP) $9,508  $8,439  $9,211  $8,592  $8,258 
Plus: Provision for credit losses  740   965   270   310   320 
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)  10,248   9,404   9,481   8,902   8,578 
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $41,103  $38,139  $37,615  $35,316  $34,404 
                     
Average assets $2,829,501  $2,809,513  $2,757,902  $2,708,126  $2,681,194 
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP)  1.45%  1.36%  1.36%  1.30%  1.28%


Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Six months ended 
(dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026  Jun. 30, 2025 
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)        
Interest income (GAAP) $62,177  $58,073 
Adjustment to FTE  1,561   1,531 
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)  63,738   59,604 
Interest expense (GAAP)  22,014   23,111 
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) $41,724   36,493 
         
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)        
Non-interest expenses (GAAP) $31,183  $29,264 
         
Net interest income (GAAP)  40,163   34,962 
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment  1,561   1,531 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  10,672   10,332 
Loss on sales of securities  577   822 
Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) $52,973  $47,647 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)  58.87%  61.42%
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest (loss) income.        
         
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets        
Income before taxes (GAAP) $17,947  $15,340 
Plus: Provision for credit losses  1,705   690 
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $19,652  $16,030 
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $39,630  $32,326 
         
Average assets $2,819,562  $2,645,679 
Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP)  1.41%  1.22%


Contacts:

Daniel J. SantanielloSalvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive OfficerTreasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035570-504-8000



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