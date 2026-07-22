zerohash and Marqeta Announce Partnership to Enable Stablecoin Spending Across Global Card Networks

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , a leading infrastructure platform powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized asset capabilities for financial institutions, and Marqeta, Inc . (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced they will collaborate to integrate zerohash’s stablecoin infrastructure into Marqeta’s flexible card issuing capabilities. The partnership will enable Marqeta customers to embed stablecoin payments directly into new and existing financial products without rebuilding core systems or taking on new regulatory burden.

The collaboration comes as stablecoin adoption accelerates across financial services. In February 2026 alone, stablecoin monthly transaction volume hit $7.2 trillion, surpassing the U.S. ACH network ($6.8 trillion) for the first time in history. On zerohash’s platform specifically, transaction volume grew 690% year-over-year in 2025, while transaction frequency was up 208%, underscoring significant growth as stablecoins become embedded in financial workflows. zerohash today supports instant global payouts for platforms including Gusto and Worldpay, as well as real-time account funding for Interactive Brokers, Kalshi, tastytrade, and more.

Marqeta has been a trusted partner for crypto-native companies, powering debit card offerings in the U.S. and Europe that enable users to spend in fiat currency based on crypto holdings and earn rewards back in crypto. The partnership will extend Marqeta’s capabilities, allowing both crypto and non-crypto companies to take advantage of the value of stablecoins through this integration. Marqeta’s platform processed nearly $400 billion of payments volume in 2025, while enabling innovative, global payment experiences across diverse use cases.

The partnership will let users spend digital dollar balances at tens of millions of merchants globally using a standard payment card. Merchants get paid in fiat currency, just as with any other card transaction. zerohash will provide the underlying infrastructure that handles custody, compliance and liquidity for onchain money custody and movement. Concurrently, Marqeta will manage card issuance, acceptance and bank and network relationships. Together, the integration will give platforms a faster, more flexible way to create spendability for stablecoins with real-time settlement and improved capital efficiency.

“Our customers are building the next generation of financial products, and that requires new ways to manage and move money,” said Anthony Peculic, Interim Chief Product Officer at Marqeta. “By integrating with zerohash, we will be able to give our customers a full solution to deliver multinational and stablecoin-backed card programs that meet the needs of their users, while also being compliant and ready for global scale.”

“Compatibility between stablecoins and traditional payment networks is a critical unlock for users’ onchain money, while also opening new opportunities for traditional businesses through stablecoin-backed cards,” said Edward Woodford, Founder & CEO of zerohash. “zerohash’s role is to abstract the complexity behind the scenes so stablecoins can be leveraged as a seamless part of everyday payments and money movement.”

About zerohash

zerohash is a leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc, NMLS ID #1699379, is licensed as a money transmitter, and zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please visit www.zerohash.com/disclosures .

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide and counting. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations and statements relating to the planned partnership between zerohash and Marqeta, including the responsibilities of each party and of third-party beneficiaries of that partnership, the benefits of that partnership for each of zerohash and Marqeta, and the benefits of that partnership for the customers of each of zerohash and Marqeta; and statements made by each of zerohash’s and Marqeta’s senior leadership. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s quarterly and periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact: media@zerohash.com

Contact: pr@marqeta.com