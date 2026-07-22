Advantage Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter at 7 a.m. EDT on August 5, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-833-461-5787 for U.S. callers or 1-585-542-9983 for international callers. The conference ID is 254428950. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.youradv.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.youradv.com.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

Investor Contacts:

investorrelations@youradv.com

Media Contacts:

press@youradv.com