Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.45 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.28 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $217.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, compared with $145.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share (1) for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $229.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2026.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Stifel delivered an outstanding second quarter and a record first half, reflecting the strength, balance, and momentum of our franchise. In the first half of 2026, we executed on our strategy by: growing revenue, improving operating leverage, expanding our balance sheet, and deploying capital where it earns the best risk-adjusted returns. Just as importantly, Stifel was ranked No. 1 in Employee Advisor Satisfaction by J.D. Power for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing the strength of our advisor-first culture. As we look ahead, Stifel remains well positioned to build on this momentum as our advice-driven business helps clients navigate an increasingly complex world.”

Highlights

The Company reported net revenues of $1.45 billion, the best second quarter in its history, driven by higher investment banking revenues, asset management revenues, commission revenues, and net interest income.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.42 per diluted common share.

Investment banking revenues increased 42% over the year-ago quarter. Capital raising revenues increased 64% over the year-ago quarter. Advisory revenues increased 24% over the year-ago quarter.

Asset management revenues increased 13% over the year-ago quarter.

Record client assets of $580.1 billion, up 12% over the year-ago quarter.

Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $30 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 21.7%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) ( 6 ) of 23.6%.

of 23.6%. Tangible book value per common share (9) of $25.52, up 15.0% from prior year.





Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 2Q 2026 2Q 2025 6m 2026 6m 2025 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,450,804 $ 1,284,286 $ 2,928,965 $ 2,539,755 Net income(2) $ 217,156 $ 145,734 $ 459,255 $ 189,406 Diluted EPS(1) (2) $ 1.34 $ 0.89 $ 2.83 $ 1.15 Comp. ratio 57.4 % 60.3 % 57.4 % 59.3 % Non-comp. ratio 22.0 % 23.1 % 21.2 % 29.8 % Pre-tax margin 20.6 % 16.6 % 21.4 % 10.9 % Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,453,304 $ 1,284,378 $ 2,894,826 $ 2,539,833 Net income(2)(3) $ 229,299 $ 185,626 $ 466,776 $ 239,862 Diluted EPS(1) (2) (3) $ 1.42 $ 1.14 $ 2.87 $ 1.46 Comp. ratio(3) 57.0 % 58.0 % 57.2 % 58.0 % Non-comp. ratio(3) 21.3 % 21.7 % 20.8 % 28.7 % Pre-tax margin(4) 21.7 % 20.3 % 22.0 % 13.3 % ROCE(5) 17.1 % 15.2 % 17.5 % 9.8 % ROTCE(6) 23.6 % 21.7 % 24.2 % 13.8 % Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $ 956,534 $ 845,631 $ 1,888,657 $ 1,696,190 Pre-tax net income $ 361,847 $ 306,056 $ 692,562 $ 432,461 Total client assets(7) $ 580,077 $ 516,532 Fee-based client assets(7) $ 239,777 $ 206,319 Bank loans(8) $ 24,805 $ 21,448 Institutional Group Net revenues $ 480,694 $ 419,779 $ 975,952 $ 804,708 Equity $ 300,593 $ 220,168 $ 632,932 $ 456,360 Fixed Income $ 180,101 $ 199,611 $ 343,020 $ 348,348 Pre-tax net income $ 92,177 $ 61,040 $ 190,087 $ 88,471





Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $956.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $845.6 million during the second quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $361.8 million compared with $306.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Highlights

Ranked No. 1 in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction for the fourth straight year.

Record client assets of $580.1 billion, up 12% over the year-ago quarter, which included $9.7 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.



Fee-based client assets of $239.8 billion, up 16% over the year-ago quarter, which included $4.6 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.



Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $30 million.





Net revenues increased 13% from a year ago:

Transactional revenues increased 14% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 13% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher asset values due to improved market conditions and net new asset growth.



Net interest income increased 8% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 48.2% primarily attributable to revenue growth, partially offset by higher revenue-related compensation.



Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 14.0% primarily attributable to revenue growth over the year-ago quarter, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses.





Summary Results of Operations

(000s) 2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Net revenues $ 956,534 $ 845,631 Transactional revenues 207,397 182,666 Asset management 456,596 403,574 Net interest income 274,602 254,148 Investment banking 8,693 6,224 Other income 9,246 (981 ) Total expenses $ 594,687 $ 539,575 Compensation expense 460,582 420,240 Provision for credit losses 12,538 8,328 Non-comp. operating expenses 121,567 111,007 Pre-tax net income $ 361,847 $ 306,056 Compensation ratio 48.2 % 49.7 % Non-compensation ratio 14.0 % 14.1 % Pre-tax margin 37.8 % 36.2 %





Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $480.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $419.8 million during the second quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $92.2 million compared with $61.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 42% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues increased 24% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.

Equity capital raising revenues increased 121% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher volumes and larger deal sizes.

Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 18% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher bond issuances reflecting a more favorable financing environment.





Fixed income transactional revenues decreased 26% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues were impacted by lower realized trading gains during the quarter. Second quarter 2025 results benefited from a roughly $30 million gain in our aircraft business.





Equity transactional revenues decreased 4% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues were impacted by the restructuring of our European Equities business. Those actions resulted in a $9 million reduction in equity transactional revenues year over year.





Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 59.4% primarily attributable to revenue growth, partially offset by higher revenue-related compensation.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 21.4% primarily attributable to revenue growth.





Summary Results of Operations

(000s) 2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Net revenues $ 480,694 $ 419,779 Investment banking 323,261 227,236 Advisory 157,363 127,305 Equity capital raising 102,273 46,187 Fixed income capital raising 63,625 53,744 Fixed income transactional 95,046 129,117 Equity transactional 59,110 61,489 Other 3,277 1,937 Total expenses $ 388,517 $ 358,739 Compensation expense 285,504 257,697 Non-comp. operating expenses 103,013 101,042 Pre-tax net income $ 92,177 $ 61,040 Compensation ratio 59.4 % 61.4 % Non-compensation ratio 21.4 % 24.1 % Pre-tax margin 19.2 % 14.5 %





Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $5.0 billion, or 13%, over the year-ago quarter.

The Company repurchased $177.0 million, or 2.4 million shares, of its outstanding common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $73.20.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased primarily due to share repurchases.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.34 quarterly dividend per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.





2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Common stock repurchases (1) Repurchases (000s) $ 177,035 $ 87,527 Number of shares (000s) 2,419 1,525 Average price $ 73.20 $ 57.38 Period end shares (000s) 151,589 153,285 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 161,631 163,271 Effective tax rate 24.4 % 27.5 % Stifel Financial Corp. (10) Tier 1 common capital ratio 14.7 % 14.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.3 % 17.5 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.2 % 10.8 % Tier 1 capital (MM) $ 4,576 $ 4,116 Risk weighted assets (MM) $ 26,405 $ 23,588 Average assets (MM) $ 40,983 $ 38,013 Quarter end assets (MM) $ 44,908 $ 39,860 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable





Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its second quarter 2026 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 330-6710 and referencing conference ID 4490542. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.







Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 % Change 3/31/2026 % Change 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 221,462 $ 200,669 10.4 $ 207,834 6.6 $ 429,296 $ 394,339 8.9 Principal transactions 140,091 172,603 (18.8 ) 150,221 (6.7 ) 290,312 314,263 (7.6 ) Investment banking 331,954 233,460 42.2 341,412 (2.8 ) 673,366 471,402 42.8 Asset management 456,630 403,608 13.1 459,457 (0.6 ) 916,087 813,149 12.7 Other income 12,549 3,690 240.1 55,679 (77.5 ) 68,228 14,271 378.1 Operating revenues 1,162,686 1,014,030 14.7 1,214,603 (4.3 ) 2,377,289 2,007,424 18.4 Interest revenue 476,093 477,056 (0.2 ) 451,049 5.6 927,142 952,688 (2.7 ) Total revenues 1,638,779 1,491,086 9.9 1,665,652 (1.6 ) 3,304,431 2,960,112 11.6 Interest expense 187,975 206,800 (9.1 ) 187,491 0.3 375,466 420,357 (10.7 ) Net revenues 1,450,804 1,284,286 13.0 1,478,161 (1.9 ) 2,928,965 2,539,755 15.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 833,018 774,936 7.5 848,334 (1.8 ) 1,681,352 1,507,156 11.6 Non-compensation operating expenses 318,348 295,530 7.7 303,755 4.8 622,103 755,415 (17.6 ) Total non-interest expenses 1,151,366 1,070,466 7.6 1,152,089 (0.1 ) 2,303,455 2,262,571 1.8 Income before income taxes 299,438 213,820 40.0 326,072 (8.2 ) 625,510 277,184 125.7 Provision for income taxes 72,961 58,765 24.2 74,653 (2.3 ) 147,614 69,137 113.5 Net income 226,477 155,055 46.1 251,419 (9.9 ) 477,896 208,047 129.7 Preferred dividends 9,321 9,321 0.0 9,320 0.0 18,641 18,641 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 217,156 $ 145,734 49.0 $ 242,099 (10.3 ) $ 459,255 $ 189,406 142.5 Earnings per common share:(1) Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.94 50.0 $ 1.56 (9.6 ) $ 2.97 $ 1.21 145.5 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.89 50.6 $ 1.48 (9.5 ) $ 2.83 $ 1.15 146.1 Cash dividends declared per common share(1) $ 0.34 $ 0.31 9.7 $ 0.34 0.0 $ 0.68 $ 0.62 9.7 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:(1) Basic 154,234 155,024 (0.5 ) 155,508 (0.8 ) 154,869 156,074 (0.8 ) Diluted 161,631 163,271 (1.0 ) 163,444 (1.1 ) 162,556 164,687 (1.3 )





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (11)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 GAAP net income $ 226,477 $ 155,055 $ 477,896 $ 208,047 Preferred dividend 9,321 9,321 18,641 18,641 Net income available to common shareholders 217,156 145,734 459,255 189,406 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net revenue adjustments(12) (13) 2,500 92 (34,139 ) 78 Merger-related(14) 13,056 20,284 41,871 32,959 Restructuring and severance(15) 499 27,041 2,330 27,041 Provision for income taxes(16) (3,912 ) (7,525 ) (2,541 ) (9,622 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 12,143 39,892 7,521 50,456 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 229,299 $ 185,626 $ 466,776 $ 239,862 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(1) 161,631 163,271 162,556 164,687 GAAP earnings per diluted common share(1) $ 1.40 $ 0.94 $ 2.95 $ 1.26 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 0.08 0.25 0.04 0.31 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share(1) $ 1.48 $ 1.19 $ 2.99 $ 1.57 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders(1) $ 1.34 $ 0.89 $ 2.83 $ 1.15 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 0.08 0.25 0.04 0.31 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders(1) $ 1.42 $ 1.14 $ 2.87 $ 1.46





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (11)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (000s) 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 GAAP net revenues $ 1,450,804 $ 1,284,286 $ 2,928,965 $ 2,539,755 Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of business(12) 2,500 — (47,284 ) — Litigation-related and other(13) — 92 13,145 78 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,500 92 (34,139 ) 78 Non-GAAP net revenues $ 1,453,304 $ 1,284,378 $ 2,894,826 $ 2,539,833 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 833,018 $ 774,936 $ 1,681,352 $ 1,507,156 As a percentage of net revenues 57.4 % 60.3 % 57.4 % 59.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(14) (4,135 ) (2,946 ) (21,763 ) (7,002 ) Restructuring and severance(15) (499 ) (27,041 ) (2,330 ) (27,041 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (4,634 ) (29,987 ) (24,093 ) (34,043 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 828,384 $ 744,949 $ 1,657,259 $ 1,473,113 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 57.0 % 58.0 % 57.2 % 58.0 % GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 318,348 $ 295,530 $ 622,103 $ 755,415 As a percentage of net revenues 22.0 % 23.1 % 21.2 % 29.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(14) (8,921 ) (17,338 ) (20,108 ) (25,957 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 309,427 $ 278,192 $ 601,995 $ 729,458 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 21.3 % 21.7 % 20.8 % 28.7 % Total adjustments before income taxes $ 16,055 $ 47,417 $ 10,062 $ 60,078

Footnotes

(1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the February 2026 three-for-two stock split. (2) Represents available to common shareholders. (3) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity. (6) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets were $93.1 million and $84.3 million as of June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (7) Total client assets and fee-based client assets as of June 30, 2025, include $9.7 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively, of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026. (8) Includes loans held for sale. (9) Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. (10) Capital ratios are estimates at the time of the Company’s earnings release, July 22, 2026. (11) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” during its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. (12) Gain recognized on the sale of Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC during the first quarter of 2026. (13) Primarily related to prejudgment interest recognized on legal matters. (14) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business. (15) The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries. (16) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.





Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | www.stifel.com/investor-relations