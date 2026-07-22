Danantara Opens Lenders Panel for Indonesia Waste-to-Energy Financing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Danantara Investment Management (“DIM”), through its subsidiary PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (“Denera”), has opened registration for financing institutions to join a Lenders Panel for the Danantara Waste-to-Energy or Pengolahan Sampah Menjadi Energi Listrik (PSEL) Project, as Indonesia moves to accelerate investment in sustainable waste management infrastructure across multiple cities and/or regencies.

The panel is designed to create a diversified pool of prospective lenders and financing partners for a pipeline of PSEL projects across Indonesia. PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance (“IIF”) has been appointed as Financial Advisor to coordinate the lender registration and information-gathering process on behalf of DIM/Denera.

Through the Lenders Panel, DIM/Denera aims to identify financial institutions that possess financial strength, infrastructure financing experience and strategic interest to support PSEL program. The prospective lenders will be invited to indicate their financing appetite at both the portfolio and individual project levels, enabling DIM/Denera to assess potential financing capacity and explore suitable financing structures including sources of debt, non-cash facilities and other financing solutions prior to the commencement of any formal financing process.

The invitation is open to a broad range of financing institutions, including commercial banks, HIMBARA banks, Regional Development Banks/Bank Pembangunan Daerah (BPD), development finance institutions, multilateral institutions, export credit agencies and other financial institutions with the capability to provide, arrange, or support infrastructure financing.

Chief Financial Officer of Denera, M. Ramadhan Harahap (Idhan), stated “We invite financial institutions with an interest in and experience in infrastructure financing to participate in Denera’s Lenders Panel. This initiative provides an opportunity for lenders to engage early in the development of financing solutions for PSEL projects, which will play a crucial role in transforming the country’s waste management sector and advancing sustainable development objectives. We encourage prospective lenders to become part of this strategic initiative.”

Participating institutions are invited to express their interest in offering or arranging senior loans, junior and subordinated loans, equity or equity-linked instruments, bridging loans, equity bridging facilities, bank guarantees, standby letters of credit, performance bonds, trade finance, mezzanine or hybrid structures, sustainability-linked financing, ECA- or MDB-supported financing, and other financing solutions relevant to the development and implementation of Indonesia’s PSEL project pipeline.

Registration and Document Submission

Interested institutions may register their interest by contacting the official channel at lenderspanel.danantara@iif.co.id. IIF will guide prospective participants through the process, including the submission of the required information and execution of the applicable confidentiality arrangements. The document submission period will remain open until 28 July 2026.

Important Notice

This announcement is issued solely to invite expressions of interest for participation in the Lenders Panel. It is intended to facilitate market engagement and the collection of indicative information regarding financing capabilities and appetite. Participation in this process does not constitute, nor shall it be construed as, an offer, commitment, agreement, or obligation by DIM/Denera to enter into any financing arrangement, appoint any financing institution, or proceed with any transaction.

DIM/Denera reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to amend, suspend, postpone, or terminate the process, revise the timetable, request additional information, accept or reject any submission, or determine the composition of the Lenders Panel without incurring any liability to participating institutions. Each participating institution shall bear its own costs and expenses associated with its participation in this process. DIM/Denera shall not be liable for any costs, losses, or expenses incurred by any participant in connection with this process.

All information provided during the process will be treated as confidential and handled in accordance with the applicable Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

For expressions of interest or request for clarification, interested institutions may contact:

PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance (IIF)

Financial Advisor to DIM/DENERA

lenderspanel.danantara@iif.co.id.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ecc285c-268e-4a54-904e-6724fcc07a9e