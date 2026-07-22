Digital Biomarkers Market Size to Surpass USD 35.83 Billion by 2035, Growing at 19.89% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.83 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 19.89% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new market research report by SNS Insider.

The Digital Biomarkers Market is driven by the growing penetration of wearable and sensing devices, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the worries around real-time monitoring of patients and personalized treatments. The use of physiological, behavioral, cognitive, and voice biomarkers by pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations helps in improving the process of diagnostics and clinical trial designs.





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Rising Wearable Adoption and AI Integration is Driving Market Expansion Globally

Digital biomarkers are seeing an increase in global adoption owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as those related to cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic disorders. The demand for personalization using wearables, mobile applications, and cloud computing is on the rise. Partnership between pharma-tech, guidelines from regulatory authorities, and health digitization strategies are helping people participate in the process. Developments in the field of AI and cloud computing have led to improvements in diagnostic, trial, and data quality.

Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based solutions ruled the market with a market share of 46.11% of revenue in 2025 owing to its ability to process huge patient population size and robust backing from the pharma and research organizations. Even though Hybrid deployment segment has the highest growth rate of 20.75% during 2026-2035, owing to organizations which prefer hybrid model to balance cloud and on-premise.

By Biomarker Type

Physiological Biomarkers led the Digital Biomarkers Market with a 38.45% market share in 2025, attributable to their extensive usage in measuring heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose using wearables. The Cognitive Biomarkers is the most rapidly growing digital biomarker type segment, projected to register a CAGR of 21.67% between 2026–2035 on account of increasing demand for neurological and mental well-being assessment.

By Application

The neurology segment occupied the major share of 32.28% of the Digital Biomarkers Market due to extensive utilization for monitoring Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and mental illnesses. The oncology application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate at 20.34% CAGR during 2026–2035 owing to rising adoption of digital endpoints in cancer trials.

By Platform

Dominating the market is the Wearable category, which was responsible for 41.52% of the Digital Biomarkers Market in 2025 owing to easy usage and the backing of insurers. The Mobile App segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.89%, owing to growing penetration of smartphones.

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Companies emerged as the leading player in the Digital Biomarkers Market with a revenue share of 36.94% in 2025 due to the significance of digital biomarkers for real-time monitoring of clinical trials. The segment of Online Platforms under Distribution Channels is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.56% in the forecast period 2026-2035 on account of rising usage of cloud delivery and digital telemetry.

Digital Biomarkers Market Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of digital biomarkers in 2025, with a revenue share of 39.27%. Regional growth is driven by well-established collaboration between the pharma tech sectors, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of wearables. The region can leverage its active clinical trials and government-driven health digitization policies, along with increasing participation in decentralized trials.

The U.S. Digital Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 19.49%. Growth would be attributed to active clinical trials, guidance from FDA, and technological developments such as wearables and decentralized clinical trials.

Europe's Digital Biomarkers Market is projected to grow from USD 1.69 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 9.73 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 19.10% between 2026 and 2035, due to the presence of robust centers of academic cardiac and health research, existence of national insurance programs, and increasing use of AI-powered biomarker platforms. The market will capture a significant share of the overall market due to the rise in digital health center accreditations and EU-sponsored R&D initiatives in leading countries such as Germany.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the title of the fastest-growing market in the digital biomarker market at a CAGR of 21.07% between 2026 and 2035. This can be attributed to the rise in usage of wearables and smartphones for health monitoring purposes, rise in preventive healthcare efforts by the government, and adoption of AI platforms. The region witnesses growth in the market owing to digitalization of healthcare and availability of cost-effective solutions.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Fit, Verily)

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Fitbit (Google)

Garmin Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed Inc.

AliveCor, Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Withings SA

Biofourmis Inc.

Evidation Health, Inc.

Neurotrack Technologies, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Koneksa Health, Inc.

Elekta AB

Recent Developments

September 2025: Apple Watch received FDA approval for a hypertension detection feature, launched globally for Series 9, 10, 11, and Ultra models, expanding continuous physiological monitoring capabilities.

Apple Watch received FDA approval for a hypertension detection feature, launched globally for Series 9, 10, 11, and Ultra models, expanding continuous physiological monitoring capabilities. July 2025: Microsoft expanded Azure Health AI to support digital biomarkers in over 500 clinical trials, enhancing neurology and cardiology endpoint capabilities across pharma partnerships.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOMARKER ADOPTION AND CLINICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate digital biomarker adoption trends, platform utilization, data accuracy, and patient retention indicators across major biomarker categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate digital biomarker adoption trends, platform utilization, data accuracy, and patient retention indicators across major biomarker categories and markets. CHRONIC DISEASE AND NEUROLOGICAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic conditions on digital biomarker demand and evolving monitoring strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic conditions on digital biomarker demand and evolving monitoring strategies. CLOUD TECHNOLOGY AND AI OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how cloud infrastructure, AI, wearables, and mobile platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy, trial efficiency, and monitoring capabilities.

– helps you identify how cloud infrastructure, AI, wearables, and mobile platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy, trial efficiency, and monitoring capabilities. BIOMARKER INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of physiological, cognitive, and vocal biomarker solutions designed to address changing clinical needs and disease risks.

– helps you assess the growth of physiological, cognitive, and vocal biomarker solutions designed to address changing clinical needs and disease risks. DECENTRALIZED CLINICAL TRIAL INTEGRATION – helps you understand how digital biomarkers are supporting drug development through the integration of remote monitoring data and precision medicine models.

– helps you understand how digital biomarkers are supporting drug development through the integration of remote monitoring data and precision medicine models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, biomarker providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global digital biomarkers industry.

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Digital Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.89% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Biomarker Type (Physiological, Behavioral, Cognitive, Vocal, Others)

• By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Respiratory, Endocrinology, Others)

• By Platform (Wearables, Mobile Apps, Biosensors, Digital Platforms, Others)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Healthcare Providers, Payers, Academic & Research Institutes, Patients)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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