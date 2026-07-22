An Italian Zero-Loss Superconducting Cable for the Data Centres of the Future

ROME and GENOA, Italy, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transmitting large quantities of electricity with no losses and minimal environmental impact. This is the challenge facing the SURE project, which combines the expertise of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and ASG Superconductors to develop a magnesium diboride (MgB₂) cable for next-generation data centres. The aim is to address one of the key challenges facing AI-driven digital infrastructure: reconciling growing power demand with efficiency and sustainability.

SURE (SUperconducting – REliability & Efficiency) stems from an agreement between ASG Superconductors and INFN, involving the INFN-LASA laboratory in Milan, which coordinates the project, and the INFN National Laboratories of Frascati. Funded by the Italian Ministry of University and Research through the Italian Fund for Applied Sciences (FISA), the initiative has a total budget of €5.8 million and is expected to be completed by 2031. It includes the design, construction and installation of a superconducting power line for the new data centre at the INFN National Laboratories of Frascati.

At the core of the system is a magnesium diboride cable, a superconducting material discovered in 2001 and further developed by ASG through expertise gained in the CERN HiLumi-LHC programme. Unlike superconductors used in large particle accelerators, which require cooling to approximately 2 kelvin, MgB₂ operates at around 20 kelvin (-253°C), reducing cooling costs by more than ten times. This temperature can be maintained through closed-cycle cryogenic systems already used in industry. Thanks to superconductivity, electric current can be transmitted with virtually zero resistance, eliminating typical energy losses and enabling much higher power transmission within the same footprint.

The MgB₂ technology, developed and manufactured entirely in Italy by ASG Superconductors, does not require rare earth elements and is particularly suitable for cable applications thanks to the absence of heat dissipation and the simplicity of electrical connections. Superconducting cables can reduce space requirements by up to ten times compared with conventional technologies, optimizing infrastructure and improving long-term economic and environmental sustainability. Their compactness also creates new opportunities for data centres in urban areas or locations with infrastructure constraints.

Within the framework of SURE, ASG Superconductors and INFN will oversee the design, production and installation of a 50-metre prototype capable of carrying 1,500 A at 400 V. Researchers from the LASA laboratory in Milan and the INFN National Laboratories of Frascati will coordinate scientific activities and system integration, contributing to the development of future superconducting power grids for large-scale applications.

Luca Pezzoni

lpezzoni@hofima.it

+393389414437

Silvia Frigato Bonello

frigato.silvia@as-g.it

+390106489264

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