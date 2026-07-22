Asprofin Bank and Digital TRVST Forge Banking-as-a-Service Alliance as Embedded Finance Nears $7 Trillion





ROSEAU, Dominica, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Multi-year alliance combines regulated banking infrastructure, multi-currency payments, and digital asset capabilities as demand for Banking-as-a-Service accelerates worldwide.

Asprofin Bank Corporation, a Dominica-licensed international private bank, today announced a strategic Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partnership with Digital TRVST, a financial technology platform serving high-net-worth individuals, digital asset participants, and globally mobile businesses. The multi-year agreement is designed to deliver regulated banking infrastructure that supports next-generation financial products, including multi-currency banking, global payments, digital asset settlement, and embedded financial services.





Under the partnership, Asprofin Bank will provide the regulated banking layer powering Digital TRVST's expanding consumer and corporate ecosystem. The collaboration includes multi-currency accounts, payment rails, Mastercard program sponsorship support, fiat on- and off-ramp capabilities, institutional digital asset custody, treasury services, and API-driven compliance infrastructure. By integrating directly with Asprofin Bank's core banking platform, Digital TRVST will be able to offer clients seamless financial services backed by licensed banking infrastructure while maintaining a streamlined customer experience.

The announcement reflects a broader transformation taking place across global financial services, where licensed banks are increasingly partnering with fintech companies to deliver Banking-as-a-Service and embedded finance solutions. Rather than competing directly, banks and technology providers are combining their respective strengths—regulated infrastructure and digital innovation—to meet growing demand for faster, more connected financial services.

"Financial services are becoming increasingly infrastructure-driven," said Shiva Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Asprofin Bank. "Fintech companies need more than correspondent banking relationships; they need secure, scalable, and compliant banking platforms that integrate directly into their technology. Our partnership with Digital TRVST allows us to provide the regulated banking foundation while enabling Digital TRVST to focus on delivering innovative financial experiences for its global client base."

The integration follows a direct Banking-as-a-Service model, eliminating intermediary middleware and connecting Digital TRVST directly to Asprofin Bank's banking APIs. The platform will support programmatic account creation, segregated client ledgering, multi-currency wallets, real-time foreign exchange capabilities, international settlement across established payment networks, and transaction-level reconciliation.





The partnership also strengthens Digital TRVST's flagship global Mastercard program by providing regulated banking support for funding accounts, settlement, reconciliation, and payment processing. Institutional digital asset custody and integrated fiat conversion capabilities will further enable clients to move efficiently between traditional financial systems and digital asset markets.

"Our clients operate across borders, currencies, and asset classes every day," said Jess Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital TRVST. "Partnering with Asprofin Bank provides the banking infrastructure required to deliver a seamless financial experience while maintaining the compliance and operational standards expected by sophisticated global clients." Daniel Cioe, President of Digital TRVST, added, "This partnership represents another step toward building a financial platform where banking, payments, treasury, and digital assets work together within a single ecosystem. By integrating directly with Asprofin Bank, we can simplify complex financial operations while supporting international growth."

The companies expect to process approximately US$5 billion in annualized transaction volume within the first twelve months following implementation, with migration of Digital TRVST's existing client base scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2026. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Industry analysts project continued expansion across Banking-as-a-Service, embedded finance, and digital asset infrastructure over the coming decade. Research firms estimate the global Banking-as-a-Service market will more than double by 2031 as financial institutions increasingly adopt API-based operating models. At the same time, embedded finance continues reshaping how financial products are delivered through digital platforms, while institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets is driving demand for regulated banking partners capable of supporting compliant cross-border settlement and treasury operations.

The partnership positions Asprofin Bank and Digital TRVST at the intersection of these converging trends. By combining regulated banking capabilities with modern fintech infrastructure, the companies aim to support businesses and individuals seeking integrated financial solutions that span traditional banking and digital assets.

The agreement also reflects the industry's growing emphasis on governance, transparency, and operational resilience. Following heightened regulatory scrutiny of Banking-as-a-Service programs in recent years, financial institutions have increasingly prioritized direct integration models, enhanced reconciliation, and embedded compliance controls.

Asprofin Bank stated that the platform incorporates Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), sanctions screening, anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring, transaction surveillance, and audit capabilities directly within its banking infrastructure. The companies believe this approach will provide greater operational visibility while supporting regulatory expectations for bank-fintech partnerships.

For Asprofin Bank, the collaboration expands its Banking-as-a-Service strategy by extending regulated financial infrastructure to innovative technology platforms serving international markets. For Digital TRVST, the agreement accelerates the rollout of multi-currency financial services, institutional treasury capabilities, and digital asset banking solutions without the need to obtain its own banking license.

As embedded finance continues transforming global financial services, partnerships between licensed banks and fintech companies are expected to play an increasingly important role in delivering secure, scalable, and customer-centric financial products. The Asprofin Bank–Digital TRVST alliance reflects this evolution by combining banking expertise, technology, and regulatory oversight to support the next generation of international financial services.

About Asprofin Bank Corporation

Asprofin Bank Corporation is a Dominica-licensed international private bank founded in 2013. The bank provides private banking, wealth management, multi-currency accounts, digital asset custody, treasury services, and Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure to institutions, fintech companies, and high-net-worth clients across more than 30 countries.

About Digital TRVST

Digital TRVST is a financial technology platform offering multi-currency banking, global payment solutions, institutional OTC digital asset services, treasury management, corporate banking tools, and a global Mastercard program for internationally active individuals and businesses.

Website: www.digitaltrvst.com

Contact

Daniel Cioe

Digital TRVST

daniel@digitaltrvst.com

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