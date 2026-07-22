AI-RAN Market Size to Worth USD 35.99 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-RAN Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global AI-RAN (Artificial Intelligence Radio Access Network) Market was worth USD 2.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.99 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 28.42% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Driven 5G Network Modernization Accelerates Global AI-RAN Market Growth

The accelerated growth of 5G networks worldwide has caused a surge in the requirement for intelligent radio access networks that can provide intelligent automation, predictive analytics, energy efficiency, and real-time spectrum management. The use of Open RAN technology, cloud-native networking, edge AI computing, and autonomous network orchestration by telecom companies is improving efficiencies and decreasing the complexities in the network operations. Increased investments in AI-native wireless networks, edge AI intelligence, GPU-based computing, and 6G research will provide substantial growth prospects in the future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA

SoftBank

Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Arm

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

Huawei

ZTE

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

Rakuten Group

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems

Keysight Technologies

Mavenir

AI-RAN Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By RAN Architecture (Open RAN (O-RAN), Virtualized RAN (vRAN), Hybrid RAN)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Government & Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Software segment dominated the AI-RAN Market in 2025, accounting for 48.20% of total market revenue, driven by increasing deployment of AI-powered network optimization software, intelligent traffic orchestration, cloud-native RAN platforms, and real-time analytics. The Services segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 33.01%, supported by growing demand for consulting, deployment, integration, optimization, lifecycle management, and managed AI-RAN services.

By RAN Architecture

Open RAN (O-RAN) market segment held the maximum market share of 52.40% in 2025 because of the growing use of interoperable, multi-vendor, and software-based network architecture in the industry. Virtualized RAN (vRAN) segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 32.28%, owing to the developments in cloud-native infrastructure, software-defined networks, virtualization, and workload management.

By Deployment

The segment of On-Premises accounted for the highest market share of 68.30% in 2025 due to the continued focus on low latency, high-level security, regulation, and control over infrastructure on the part of telecommunication companies. However, the Cloud deployment segment will grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 33.23% due to growing adoption of cloud native RAN, AI workload scaling, and edge computing.

By End User

The Telecom Operators segment held the leading position in the market with a market share of 74.50% in 2025 owing to massive investments made for the development of 5G technology across the country, deployment of Open RAN, network optimization through AI, and automation of intelligence. Enterprises is expected to show the highest CAGR of 34.33% due to deployment of 5G networks, industrial automation, intelligent wireless connectivity, and enterprise edge AI infrastructure.

Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in the Global AI-RAN Market during 2025, contributing around 38.80% of overall revenues on the strength of sophisticated 5G network infrastructure, semiconductors, cloud service providers, and huge investments made in AI-based wireless network technology. The US accounted for about 78.60% of revenues in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of about 30.22% owing to growing 5G adoption, commercial launch of Open RAN technology, network upgrade with AI, and huge investments being made in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Nvidia collaborated with major telecommunications partners to successfully validate its GPU-accelerated AI-RAN platform for next-generation intelligent network traffic management.

Nvidia collaborated with major telecommunications partners to successfully validate its GPU-accelerated AI-RAN platform for next-generation intelligent network traffic management. 2025: Ericsson conducted extensive commercial trials of its AI-native scheduler across live 5G Advanced network deployments in major metropolitan areas.

Exclusive Sections of the AI-RAN Market Report (The USPs):

AI-RAN ECOSYSTEM & DIGITAL TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into Open RAN, Virtualized RAN, Cloud RAN, 5G Advanced, edge AI computing, intelligent wireless infrastructure, telecom cloud transformation, and next-generation mobile network evolution.

– Provides comprehensive insights into Open RAN, Virtualized RAN, Cloud RAN, 5G Advanced, edge AI computing, intelligent wireless infrastructure, telecom cloud transformation, and next-generation mobile network evolution. AI-RAN TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across AI-powered radio resource management, RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC), predictive maintenance, network slicing, autonomous orchestration, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and AI-native wireless architectures.

– Evaluates innovations across AI-powered radio resource management, RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC), predictive maintenance, network slicing, autonomous orchestration, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and AI-native wireless architectures. 5G, EDGE AI & NETWORK AUTOMATION MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across AI-enabled traffic optimization, cloud-native telecommunications, edge computing, intelligent spectrum management, private 5G, enterprise wireless networks, and future AI-driven communication platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across AI-enabled traffic optimization, cloud-native telecommunications, edge computing, intelligent spectrum management, private 5G, enterprise wireless networks, and future AI-driven communication platforms. TELECOM OPERATOR, CLOUD & ENTERPRISE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of AI-RAN adoption across telecom operators, hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise communication networks, semiconductor companies, Open RAN ecosystems, and private wireless infrastructure.

– Delivers detailed analysis of AI-RAN adoption across telecom operators, hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise communication networks, semiconductor companies, Open RAN ecosystems, and private wireless infrastructure. OPEN RAN, VIRTUALIZED NETWORKS & 6G READINESS ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across Open RAN commercialization, software-defined networking, cloud-native radio access, edge intelligence, 6G research initiatives, AI-enabled Massive MIMO, and distributed wireless architectures.

– Examines emerging opportunities across Open RAN commercialization, software-defined networking, cloud-native radio access, edge intelligence, 6G research initiatives, AI-enabled Massive MIMO, and distributed wireless architectures. NEXT-GENERATION AI-RAN MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-native radio access networks, autonomous telecommunications infrastructure, intelligent edge computing, cloud RAN, self-optimizing wireless systems, 6G-ready networking platforms, and AI-powered semiconductor innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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