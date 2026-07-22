Before They Leave for Campus: Legal Conversations Parents Should Have with College-Bound Students

Lansing, Mich., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As parents prepare their students for college, one important conversation is often overlooked: how students can protect themselves from legal trouble when they are away from home.

While you want to trust that they will always make the right decision on their own, the reality is that sometimes, good people can make poor choices.

Any situation can escalate quickly and one bad decision leading to a criminal charge can carry long-lasting consequences. Consequences that can impact your child’s education, reputation, mental health, even future career stability.

“Especially for first-generation college students, they may not have much background on what to expect. So, it's really on the parents to take that first step and help their new students as best they can” said Foster Swift criminal law attorney, Alex Rusek.

Alex recently sat down with fellow attorney and moderator Rob Hamor for an episode of the Foster Swift law firm’s 2nd Wednesday series to provide a practical, parent-focused discussion on how to help their child avoid common pitfalls and how to respond should the worst happen including:

What parents should discuss with their child before they leave for college.

they leave for college. What short and long-term consequences can arise from alcohol and drug use.

Using AI responsibly to avoid unintended consequences such as plagiarism.

How to handle interactions with law enforcement on and off campus.

Understanding what constitutes sexual consent.

What to do if a parent receives the call that their child has been arrested.

“Before your student leaves the driveway, parents need to sit them down and say, ‘Hey, this is common at college and you're going to be pressured to engage in some of these kinds of activities.’ In the end, it’s ultimately going to be on the student to say no at that point.”

This video along with other resources are available on Foster Swift’s website: fosterswift.com/f-practices-avoiding-legal-consequences-parents-college-students.html for convenient access. Parents and students are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable information to promote a safer and more secure college experience.

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Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs 100+ attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

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