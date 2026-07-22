Provident Strengthens its Commitment to Local Communities with $50,000 in Grants to 6 Non-Profit Organizations

ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced it recently awarded $50,000 in grants to 6 non-profit organizations as part of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program. The SBRG Program provides funds to benefit the small businesses of FHLBNY members, including farms and non-profit organizations. Through the SBRG Program, members can provide grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying small businesses that have faced economic challenges due to the rate environment, inflation, supply-chain constraints, and/or rising energy costs.





"Our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York continues to create opportunities to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," said Leonardo Ramos, First Vice President, CRA Officer, Provident Bank. "These recovery grants provide valuable resources that help local nonprofit organizations expand their impact, strengthen their operations, and continue delivering critical services to individuals and families."

As a dedicated member of the FHLBNY, Provident Bank continues to actively invest in the economic vitality of its local neighborhoods by ensuring small businesses and non-profits have the resources necessary to continue thriving.

The following non-profit organizations received grants through the FHLBNY SBRG Program:

Bloom Empower - $5,000

LISC NJ - $10,000

Mercer County Community College Foundation - $5,000

New Life Community Development Corporation - $10,000

Rising Tide Capital - $10,000

SAFE in Hunterdon - $10,000





About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $25.20 billion as of March 31, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 136 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7d43e87-85b3-4cdd-b803-24ffa026df6b