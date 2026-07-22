Unnatural Products Appoints Finance Leader Neera Ravindran, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unnatural Products, Inc. (UNP), a biotech developing orally-delivered macrocyclic peptides to address previously undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Neera Ravindran, M.D., M.B.A., as chief financial officer.

Dr. Ravindran brings more than 20 years of deep public markets and private company experience, with a demonstrated ability to raise capital, to UNP as the company scales for its next stage of growth. In her role, she will lead UNP's financial strategy and operations, including capital planning, competitive analysis, and investor relations. In addition, she will support business development and execution of corporate strategy as UNP advances programs from its macrocyclic peptide pipeline across multiple disease areas toward clinical investigation.

“Neera brings a powerful combination of industry experience and insight from a career that has spanned multiple roles within biotech, including serving as an analyst, an investor relations leader, and a CFO for a growing company,” said Cameron Pye, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of UNP. “Her experience raising capital, scaling finance functions, and engaging investors in private companies and public markets will be meaningful in steering our strategy as we scale to meet the opportunity we see for macrocyclic therapeutics, both independently and through our collaborations.”

Added Dr. Ravindran, “UNP has built the leading platform for macrocyclic peptides and established four validating partnerships across multiple disease areas in just a few years. As this field continues to build momentum, I am thrilled to join Cameron, Josh, and our exceptional team, strengthen UNP's foundation, and equip this organization with the resources to keep chasing the targets nobody else has been able to reach.”

Previously Dr. Ravindran served as chief financial officer of Kriya Therapeutics, where she led its $270 million Series C financing, scaled the finance organization, and built the financial foundation to support the company's growth. Dr. Ravindran previously held the role of vice president, head of investor relations for Vir Biotechnology, during a period of rapid growth and evolution as the company grew from under $2 billion to $7 billion in market capitalization, including a successful $345 million raise in a public stock offering. Before this, Dr. Ravindran was head of investor relations, North America at Roche/Genentech and vice president of investor relations and strategic planning at The Medicines Company. Earlier in her career, she served as a biotechnology equity research analyst at Piper Jaffray & Company. Dr. Ravindran earned her medical degree at the Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, India.

Macrocyclic peptides represent a powerful therapeutic class that merges the selectivity and potency of biologics with the flexibility and drug-like properties of small molecules, enabling access to previously undruggable targets. UNP’s integrated discovery engine combines AI-guided molecular design, massively parallel synthesis, and direct-to-biology screening to rapidly generate highly potent and selective macrocycles suited for both oral and injectable modalities.

About Unnatural Products, Inc.

Unnatural Products, Inc. (UNP), a California biotech company, has developed a platform that addresses the complexities of medicinal chemistry in the macrocycle space through a combination of parallel experimentation and machine learning. Founded by macrocycle pioneers whose academic work uncovered how Nature’s macrocycles work, UNP is developing a portfolio of therapeutic macrocycles against high-value and traditionally difficult-to-drug targets. For more information, visit www.unnaturalproducts.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Stevens

Unnatural Products

Andrew.Stevens@UnnaturalProducts.com

Media:

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com