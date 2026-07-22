Ethereum (ETH) Based Meme Coin Pepeto Approaches 50,000 Holders as Its Crypto Presale Passes $10.4 M





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto (PEPETO) has announced its crypto presale is approaching 50,000 holders, a milestone that says more about this project than any marketing line could: tens of thousands of people looked at what is being built here and put real money behind it, straight through one of the coldest markets in years.

Belief at that scale does not happen by accident, and it lands in a move that flips the script on what a meme coin can actually be, because Pepeto is building its own tech instead of just riding the hype wave. Most meme tokens lean on borrowed networks and viral luck, but Pepeto is laying down real infrastructure for the space it came from: EVM Layer 2 technology on Ethereum, paired with a full trading platform shaped around meme communities from its first line of code. The goal is fixing the headaches that have haunted Ethereum based meme projects for years, painful gas fees, slow transactions, and the constant fear of scam contracts.

Approaching 50,000 Holders: What the Milestone Says

The announcement at the heart of this update is the number itself. The holder count is closing in on 50,000, growing daily, and it climbed through months when most of the market could barely hold anyone's attention. A base that size, built in these conditions, signals huge belief in the project, buyers did not arrive chasing a green chart, they arrived for what is being built, and they stayed.

Instead of chasing trends, Pepeto is shaping them. The setup gives meme coins a serious upgrade, faster, cheaper, and safer trading without losing any of the viral energy that makes the category what it is. That is not just a step forward for one project, it is a new lane for the whole meme coin space.

The Layer 2 side is not only about speed. Running on an EVM compatible design means everything built for Ethereum works here without changes, wallets, tools, and apps included, while transactions settle quicker and cost a fraction of mainnet fees, with Ethereum's security holding it all underneath. It is a practical, well thought out foundation that finally gives meme culture the technical backbone it always lacked, so the viral side has something solid to stand on for the long run.

Purpose-Built for Meme Utility

Pepeto is not another meme coin hoping the hype carries it, the PEPETO token is the engine of its own platform, built for meme traders but open far wider than that. The centerpiece is PepetoSwap, a zero fee exchange that runs entirely through the token, and it is a trading platform for all coins, not just meme coins, so every trader who wants free trading has a reason to arrive, and every trade they make feeds activity back into the ecosystem instead of leaking value out through fees.

Around that exchange sits the rest of the stack. The cross-chain bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana using lock and mint technology, tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, which means what you send is what arrives, moved across the three biggest ecosystems in crypto through one route with none of the multi-step mess transfers usually demand.

The team fits the ambition. The build is directed by a senior engineer who spent years at one of crypto's biggest exchanges: Binance, and the project was founded by the original PEPE co-founder, a name that knows exactly how far meme energy can travel when the base under it holds.

Crypto Presale Momentum and What Comes Next

The platform build could not be landing at a better moment, because the crypto presale is running hot. Total funding has passed $10.4 million with the holder base approaching 50,000, and recent stages have been selling out ahead of schedule, each one closing faster than the round before it.

Joining the crypto presale is simple by design. Buyers connect a non-custodial wallet on the official Pepeto website and purchase directly, with the option to stake in the same transaction so rewards start from the moment of entry. Payments work in ETH, USDT, and BNB, and for anyone coming from outside crypto, a credit card payment option handles the whole purchase in fiat, no wallet funding, no swaps, no crypto experience required, making the door as open to a first-time buyer as it is to a veteran.

What comes next? The roadmap centers on the platform going live, the zero fee exchange and the bridge opening to the public with the token's release, followed by the listings laid out in the project's plan. This is not a token made hoping for the best, it is a meme coin arriving with its machine already built, and the presale numbers say the market has noticed.

For more information about Pepeto, visit the link below:

Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment in PEPETO Presale, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital.

It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.