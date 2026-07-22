Preferred Bank Reports Second Quarter Results

 | Source: Preferred Bank Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.5 million or $2.78 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2026. This represents an increase in net income of $2.4 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $693,000 over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in net interest income of $4.7 million partially offset by an $827,000 decrease in noninterest income and a small increase in noninterest expense of $176,000. The difference compared to the same quarter last year was again due to net interest income which increased by $3.1 million partially offset by a small decrease in noninterest income of $279,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.3 million.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.75%
  • Return on average equity was 17.05%
  • Total loans increased by $124.8 million or 2.0%, linked quarter
  • Total deposits increased by $52.1 million, or 0.8%, linked quarter
  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 32.3%
  • The Bank’s net interest margin expanded to 3.73%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report net income for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, of $33.5 million or $2.78 per share, which increased from the previous quarter of $2.4 million and an increase of $693,000 over the same quarter last year.

“At June 30, 2026, non-performing loans decreased by $70.2 million or 41.5% from March 31, 2026. Similarly, criticized loans also decreased 33.9% from the previous quarter. We were able to sell several loans at book value plus accrued interest, one nonaccrual loan paid off and one was returned to accrual status resulting in aggregate interest recoveries of $2.9 million on these loans. One loan sold below book by $950,000 and was recorded as a loss on sale.

“Because of the sizable reduction in criticized loans, corresponding reserve requirements on these loans were also reduced. The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $1.2 million. However, our allowance for credit loss to total loans was stable at 1.22%.

“Our loan origination activities were very positive. This quarter, our total loans increased $124.8 million or 2.0% on a linked quarter basis. Considering the sizeable loan sales and normal payoffs, the actual origination activities were strong. For deposits, however, we continue to face stiff competition. Interest rates on deposits also trend higher in the quarter-end, reflecting the change of market expectations. Our deposits increased $52.1 million or 0.8% on a linked quarter basis.

“Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.73%. This quarter, the margin was benefited by interest recovery of the previously mentioned $2.9 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter stayed in control with efficiency ratio of 32.3%.

“We are optimistic on our current operating environment.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $70.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. This represents a $4.7 million increase from the $65.3 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $3.1 million increase over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due mainly to a $2.9 million net interest recovery due to nonaccrual loans sold for par and nonaccrual loans which paid off. The increase in net interest income over the same quarter last year was due to an increase in loan interest and a small decrease in total interest expense. The Bank’s net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded in the quarter to 3.73% due somewhat to the interest recoveries on loans sold and a nonaccrual loan payoff. In the prior quarter the NIM was 3.57% due to interest reversals on loans placed on nonaccrual status during the first quarter. For the same quarter last year, the NIM was 3.85%.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income was $3.5 million compared with $3.8 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease from the same quarter last year was mainly due to a loss on the sale of one of the Bank’s nonaccrual loans which sold at a discount of $950,000 on a total note balance of $19,950,000. Partially offsetting the variance was an increase in letter of credit (“LC”) fees of $556,000. In comparison to the prior quarter, the primary variance was due to the loss on the note sale as most other line items were in line on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $23.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and compared to $22.4 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase from the prior quarter was mainly due to an increase in other professional services of $502,000 due mainly to legal fees on problem loans. This was partially offset by decreases in personnel expense and OREO expense of $179,000 each. The increase over the same quarter last year was due to an increase in personnel expense of $1.0 million and an increase in other expense of $762,000 partially offset by a decrease in OREO expense of $1.3 million. The Bank’s efficiency ratio came in at 32.3% for the quarter, which compares to 33.8% last quarter and to 31.8% in the same quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 30.9% which is up from the 29.5% ETR for the same quarter last year and up from 30.1% ETR recorded in the first quarter of 2026. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2026 were $6.25 billion, an increase of $193.4 million from the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits were $6.47 billion, an increase of $126.8 million from the $6.35 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total assets were $7.73 billion, an increase of $129.5 million over the total of $7.60 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing totaled $98.9 million as of June 30, 2026 as compared to $169.1 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of $70.2 million. This was due to $68.4 million in note sales, two notes totaling $3.8 million note which were upgraded to accrual status and one small addition to nonaccrual loans. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans for the quarter were $(40,000) compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 and compared to net recoveries of ($96,000) in the second quarter of 2025. Total classified assets decreased to $103.8 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to $174.7 million as of March 31, 2026.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and compared to $1.6 million in the same quarter last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio was 1.22% of total loans held for investment compared to 1.24% last quarter and compared to 1.30% as of the end of 2025.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank’s tangible common equity ratio was 10.26%, the leverage ratio was 10.55%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.06% and the total capital ratio stood at 13.74%. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible common equity ratio was 10.38%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total capital ratio was 14.47%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2026 financial results will be held this afternoon, July 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Risk Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 855-669-9658 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 5, 2026; the passcode is 6264757.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. CzajkaJeffrey Haas
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com
 

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 
 June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 June 30,
2025
 
Interest income:          
 Loans, including fees$108,358  $103,382 $105,884 
 Investment securities 13,883   13,301  14,326 
 Fed funds sold 205   192  233 
        Total interest income 122,446   116,875  120,443 
           
Interest expense:          
 Interest-bearing demand 15,624   15,120  16,171 
 Savings 75   54  71 
 Time certificates 33,497   33,373  34,932 
 FHLB borrowings 1,743   1,690  1,070 
 Subordinated debt 1,517   1,325  1,325 
        Total interest expense 52,456   51,562  53,569 
        Net interest income 69,990   65,313  66,874 
Provision for credit losses 1,200   1,500  1,600 
        Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,790   63,813  65,274 
           
Noninterest income:          
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 570   516  635 
 Letters of credit fee income 2,890   2,737  2,333 
 BOLI income 107   105  104 
 Net gain on called and sale of investment securities 35   59  - 
 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (874)  24  172 
 Other income 755   869  518 
        Total noninterest income 3,483   4,310  3,762 
           
Noninterest expense:          
 Salary and employee benefits 15,281   15,460  14,247 
 Net occupancy expense 2,395   2,426  2,271 
 Business development and promotion expense 322   203  240 
 Professional services 2,149   1,647  1,507 
 Office supplies and equipment expense 340   358  419 
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense 184   363  1,479 
 Other 3,044   3,082  2,282 
        Total noninterest expense 23,715   23,539  22,445 
        Income before provision for income taxes 48,558   44,584  46,591 
Income tax expense 15,018   13,440  13,744 
        Net income$33,540  $31,144 $32,847 
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
        Basic$2.83  $2.57 $2.61 
        Diluted$2.78  $2.53 $2.57 
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
        Basic 11,843,821   12,105,359  12,569,107 
        Diluted 12,049,162   12,292,237  12,774,591 
           
Cash dividends per common share$0.80  $0.80 $0.75 
 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
 
 For the Six Months Ended   
 June 30,
2026
 June 30,
2025
 Change
%
 
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees$211,740  $207,375 2.1% 
Investment securities 27,184   27,136 0.2% 
Fed funds sold 397   461 -13.9% 
     Total interest income 239,321   234,972 1.9% 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand 30,744   32,761 -6.2% 
Savings 129   140 -7.9% 
Time certificates 66,870   68,819 -2.8% 
FHLB borrowings 3,433   1,070 221.0% 
Subordinated debt 2,842   2,650 7.2% 
     Total interest expense 104,018   105,440 -1.3% 
     Net interest income 135,303   129,532 4.5% 
Provision for credit losses 2,700   2,300 17.4% 
     Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,603   127,232 4.2% 
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 1,086   1,351 -19.6% 
Letters of credit fee income 5,627   4,578 22.9% 
BOLI income 212   207 2.7% 
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities 94   - 100.0% 
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (850)  447 -290.0% 
Other income 1,624   1,177 37.9% 
     Total noninterest income 7,793   7,760 0.4% 
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits 30,741   29,086 5.7% 
Net occupancy expense 4,821   4,565 5.6% 
Business development and promotion expense 525   702 -25.2% 
Professional services 3,796   3,158 20.2% 
Office supplies and equipment expense 698   805 -13.3% 
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 547   3,010 -81.8% 
Other 6,126   4,488 36.5% 
     Total noninterest expense 47,254   45,814 3.1% 
     Income before provision for income taxes 93,142   89,178 4.4% 
Income tax expense 28,458   26,307 8.2% 
     Net income$64,684  $62,871 2.9% 
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
     Basic$5.40  $4.88 10.8% 
     Diluted$5.32  $4.80 10.8% 
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
     Basic 11,973,867   12,896,028 -7.2% 
     Diluted 12,163,976   13,100,242 -7.1% 
           
Dividends per share$1.60  $1.50 6.7% 
 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 June 30,
2026
 December 31,
2025
 
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
 
Assets        
Cash and due from banks$749,820  $807,098  
Fed funds sold 40,000   20,000  
Cash and cash equivalents 789,820   827,098  
         
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,154   18,749  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 525,956   566,186  
         
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 8,348   -  
         
Loans 6,239,281   6,054,264  
Less allowance for credit losses (76,276)  (78,992) 
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (8,288)  (9,030) 
Loans, net 6,154,717   5,966,242  
         
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 3,010   3,510  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 10,463   8,064  
Bank-owned life insurance 10,853   10,712  
Accrued interest receivable 32,818   34,233  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 77,729   69,978  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000  
Deferred tax assets 44,230   41,976  
Income tax receivable 7,390   3,884  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,643   30,531  
Other assets 3,490   5,002  
 Total assets$7,730,621  $7,601,165  
         
Liabilities and shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$754,670  $699,160  
Interest bearing deposits: 2,209,390   2,205,914  
 Savings 31,617   30,376  
 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,822,765   1,754,273  
 Other time certificates 1,653,766   1,655,723  
 Total deposits 6,472,208   6,345,446  
         
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   200,000  
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,825   148,706  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 29,949   23,327  
Operating lease liabilities 33,295   35,107  
Accrued interest payable 15,311   16,513  
Other liabilities 37,506   42,589  
 Total liabilities 6,937,094   6,811,688  
         
Shareholders' equity 793,527   789,477  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,730,621  $7,601,165  
         
Book value per common share$66.95  $64.83  
Number of common shares outstanding 11,853,101   12,177,588  
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
 
  
 For the Quarter Ended 
 June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 December 31,
2025
 September 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:                    
Interest income$122,446  $116,875  $124,633  $126,850  $120,443  
Interest expense 52,456   51,562   54,658   55,540   53,569  
       Interest income before provision for credit losses 69,990   65,313   69,975   71,310   66,874  
Provision for credit losses 1,200   1,500   4,300   2,500   1,600  
Noninterest income 3,483   4,310   8,094   3,665   3,762  
Noninterest expense 23,715   23,539   24,377   21,498   22,445  
Income tax expense 15,018   13,440   14,570   15,038   13,744  
       Net income$33,540  $31,144  $34,822  $35,939  $32,847  
                     
Earnings per share                    
       Basic$2.83  $2.57  $2.85  $2.90  $2.61  
       Diluted$2.78  $2.53  $2.79  $2.84  $2.57  
                     
Ratios for the period:                    
Return on average assets 1.75%  1.67%  1.82%  1.93%  1.85% 
Return on average equity 17.05%  15.89%  17.59%  18.64%  17.55% 
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) 3.73%  3.57%  3.74%  3.92%  3.85% 
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.24%  1.26%  1.27%  1.16%  1.26% 
Efficiency ratio 32.28%  33.81%  31.22%  28.67%  31.78% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.00%  0.37%  0.00%  0.11%  0.00% 
                     
Ratios as of period end:                    
Tangible common equity ratio 10.26%  10.05%  10.38%  10.38%  10.26% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.55%  10.37%  10.54%  10.66%  10.73% 
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.06%  10.87%  11.26%  11.34%  11.18% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.06%  10.87%  11.26%  11.34%  11.18% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.74%  13.98%  14.47%  14.56%  14.43% 
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.22%  1.24%  1.30%  1.27%  1.29% 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 0.84x  0.8x  1.54x  4.24x  1.41x 
                     
Average balances:                    
Total securities$558,696  $580,248  $586,950  $583,302  $503,861  
Total loans 6,021,420   6,037,241   5,947,814   5,753,801   5,623,010  
Total earning assets 7,532,781   7,437,232   7,439,767   7,234,568   6,984,272  
Total assets 7,668,719   7,563,705   7,585,940   7,382,265   7,121,047  
Total time certificate of deposits 3,500,857   3,451,924   3,402,304   3,330,241   3,321,327  
Total interest bearing deposits 5,712,097   5,644,722   5,651,369   5,501,767   5,345,308  
Total deposits 6,420,198   6,311,446   6,336,242   6,169,728   6,005,486  
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,060,886   5,993,452   6,000,042   5,850,376   5,614,737  
Total equity 789,114   794,931   785,581   764,766   750,535  
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
 
 For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,
2026
 June 30,
2025
 
         
Interest income$239,321  $234,972  
Interest expense 104,018   105,440  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses 135,303   129,532  
Provision for credit losses 2,700   2,300  
Noninterest income 7,793   7,760  
Noninterest expense 47,254   45,814  
Income tax expense 28,458   26,307  
    Net income$64,684  $62,871  
         
Earnings per share        
    Basic$5.40  $4.88  
    Diluted$5.32  $4.80  
         
Ratios for the period:        
Return on average assets 1.71%  1.81% 
Return on average equity 16.47%  16.58% 
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) 3.65%  3.80% 
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.25%  1.32% 
Efficiency ratio 33.02%  33.37% 
Net charge-off to average loans 0.18%  0.00% 
         
Average balances:        
Total securities$569,413  $453,588  
Total loans 6,029,287   5,597,386  
Total earning assets 7,485,270   6,882,920  
Total assets 7,616,502   7,013,744  
Total time certificate of deposits 3,476,526   3,243,479  
Total interest bearing deposits 5,678,597   5,295,055  
Total deposits 6,366,123   5,946,154  
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,027,357   5,504,349  
Total equity 792,006   764,857  
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
 
 As of 
 June 30,
2026
 March 31,
2026
 December 31,
2025
 September 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                    
Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents$789,820  $825,161  $827,098  $815,459  $796,257  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,154   18,458   18,749   19,034   19,456  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 525,956   553,184   566,186   569,115   577,040  
Loans:                    
Real estate – mortgage:                    
    Real estate—residential$737,321  $738,508  $783,136  $793,217  $767,620  
    Real estate—commercial 3,169,037   3,105,331   3,028,762   2,890,990   2,868,308  
      Total Real estate – mortgage 3,906,358   3,843,839   3,811,898   3,684,207   3,635,928  
Real estate – construction:          
    R/E construction — residential 284,219   265,748   282,808   285,623   291,343  
    R/E construction — commercial 364,807   343,598   387,759   323,897   303,354  
      Total real estate construction loans 649,026   609,346   670,567   609,520   594,697  
Commercial and industrial 1,675,300   1,584,984   1,563,504   1,570,423   1,501,188  
SBA 8,444   8,087   8,053   7,630   7,741  
Consumer and others 153   288   242   231   56  
      Gross loans 6,239,281   6,046,544   6,054,264   5,872,011   5,739,610  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (76,276)  (75,036)  (78,992)  (74,692)  (73,830) 
Net deferred loan fees (8,288)  (7,923)  (9,030)  (9,956)  (11,940) 
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$6,154,717  $5,963,585  $5,966,242  $5,787,363  $5,653,840  
Loans held for sale$8,348  $76,324  $-  $-  $-  
Net loans$6,163,065  $6,039,909  $5,966,242  $5,787,363  $5,653,840  
                     
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$3,010  $3,010  $3,510  $52,609  $13,755  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 77,729   66,394   69,978   73,874   74,783  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000  
Other assets 137,887   133,521   134,402   135,340   128,629  
Total assets$7,730,621  $7,654,637  $7,601,165  $7,467,794  $7,278,760  
                     
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
    Demand$754,670  $716,777  $699,160  $654,302  $675,102  
    Interest bearing demand 2,209,390   2,200,374   2,205,914   2,205,865   2,004,135  
    Savings 31,617   26,822   30,376   31,087   34,333  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,822,765   1,795,883   1,754,273   1,699,757   1,681,026  
    Other time certificates 1,653,766   1,680,291   1,655,723   1,638,662   1,683,737  
      Total deposits$6,472,208  $6,420,147  $6,345,446  $6,229,673  $6,078,333  
                     
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   200,000   200,000   200,000   200,000  
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,825   148,766   148,706   148,647   148,588  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 29,949   18,873   23,327   24,874   30,645  
Other liabilities 86,112   96,652   94,209   88,958   73,534  
Total liabilities$6,937,094  $6,884,438  $6,811,688  $6,692,152  $6,531,100  
                     
Equity:                    
Common stock, no par value$210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882  
Additional paid-in capital 110,913   108,853   105,105   103,235   101,088  
Treasury stock (334,591)  (334,490)  (293,406)  (277,351)  (271,005) 
Retained earnings 826,365   802,308   780,637   755,587   728,891  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (20,042)  (17,354)  (13,741)  (16,711)  (22,196) 
Total shareholders' equity$793,527  $770,199  $789,477  $775,642  $747,660  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,730,621  $7,654,637  $7,601,165  $7,467,794  $7,278,760  
 


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
 
   Three months ended June 30, Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30,
   2026
 2026
 2025
   Average
Balance		 Interest
Income or
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income or
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income or
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                     
 Loans (1,2)$6,038,330  $108,358 7.20% $6,051,465  $103,382 6.93% $5,632,204  $105,884 7.54%
 Investment securities (3) 558,696   5,611 4.03%  580,248   5,712 3.99%  503,861   5,195 4.14%
 Federal funds sold 21,538   205 3.82%  20,507   192 3.80%  20,511   233 4.56%
 Other earning assets 914,217   8,364 3.67%  785,012   7,681 3.97%  827,696   9,230 4.47%
  Total interest earning assets 7,532,781   122,538 6.52%  7,437,232   116,967 6.38%  6,984,272   120,542 6.92%
 Deferred loan fees, net (8,139)        (8,334)        (10,005)      
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (75,675)        (78,986)        (72,328)      
Noninterest earning assets:                             
 Cash and due from banks 11,141         10,685         12,590       
 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,694         8,509         8,215       
 Right of use assets 29,211         30,195         19,917       
 Other assets 169,706         164,404         178,386       
  Total assets$7,668,719        $7,563,705        $7,121,047       
                                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                              
Interest bearing liabilities:                             
 Deposits:                             
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,211,240  $15,699 2.85% $2,192,798  $15,174 2.81% $2,023,981  $16,242 3.22%
  TCD $250K or more 1,812,356   17,065 3.78%  1,773,086   16,886 3.86%  1,644,322   17,092 4.17%
  Other time certificates 1,688,501   16,432 3.90%  1,678,838   16,487 3.98%  1,677,005   17,840 4.27%
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,712,097   49,196 3.45%  5,644,722   48,547 3.49%  5,345,308   51,174 3.84%
Short-term borrowings -   - 0.00%  2   0 4.20%  -   - 0.00%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   1,743 3.50%  200,000   1,690 3.43%  120,879   1,070 3.55%
Subordinated debt, net 148,789   1,517 4.09%  148,728   1,325 3.61%  148,550   1,325 3.58%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 6,060,886   52,456 3.47%  5,993,452   51,562 3.49%  5,614,737   53,569 3.83%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                             
 Demand deposits 708,101         666,724         660,178       
 Lease liability 33,946         34,885         23,657       
 Other liabilities 76,672         73,713         71,940       
  Total liabilities 6,879,605         6,768,774         6,370,512       
Shareholders’ equity 789,114         794,931         750,535       
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,668,719        $7,563,705        $7,121,047       
Net interest income    $70,082        $65,405        $66,973   
Net interest spread       3.05%        2.89%        3.10%
Net interest margin       3.73%        3.57%        3.85%
                                
Cost of Deposits:                             
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$708,101        $666,724        $660,178       
 Interest bearing deposits 5,712,097   49,196 3.45%  5,644,722   48,547 3.49%  5,345,308   51,174 3.84%
  Total Deposits$6,420,198  $49,196 3.07% $6,311,446  $48,547 3.12% $6,005,486  $51,174 3.42%
                                
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
 


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
 
   Six Months ended June 30, 
   2026
 2025
 
   Average
Balance		 Interest
Income or
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income or
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 
Assets(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest earning assets:                    
 Loans(1,2)$6,044,861  $211,740 7.06% $5,594,572  $207,375 7.47% 
 Investment securities(3) 569,413   11,324 4.01%  453,588   9,289 4.13% 
 Federal funds sold 21,025   397 3.81%  20,367   461 4.56% 
 Other earning assets 849,971   16,045 3.81%  814,393   18,045 4.47% 
    Total interest earning assets 7,485,270   239,505 6.45%  6,882,920   235,170 6.89% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (8,236)        (9,599)       
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (77,321)        (71,941)       
Noninterest earning assets:                    
 Cash and due from banks 10,704         11,846        
 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,105         8,326        
 Right of use assets 29,700         17,572        
 Other assets 167,280         174,620        
    Total assets$7,616,502        $7,013,744        
                     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                  
 Deposits:                  
    Interest bearing demand/ savings$2,202,071  $30,873 2.83% $2,051,576  $32,901 3.23% 
    TCD $250K or more 1,792,830   33,951 3.82%  1,563,771   32,732 4.22% 
    Other time certificates 1,683,696   32,919 3.94%  1,679,708   36,087 4.33% 
    Total interest \bearing deposits 5,678,597   97,743 3.47%  5,295,055   101,720 3.87% 
Short-term borrowings 1   0 4.17%  -   - 0.00% 
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   3,433 3.46%  60,773   1,070 3.55% 
Subordinated debt, net 148,759   2,842 3.85%  148,521   2,650 3.60% 
    Total interest bearing liabilities 6,027,357   104,018 3.48%  5,504,349   105,440 3.86% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                    
 Demand deposits 687,526         651,099        
 Lease liability 34,413         21,323        
 Other liabilities 75,200         72,116        
    Total liabilities 6,824,496         6,248,887        
Shareholders’ equity 792,006         764,857        
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,616,502        $7,013,744        
Net interest income    $135,487        $129,730    
Net interest spread       2.97%        3.03% 
Net interest margin       3.65%        3.80% 
                       
Cost of Deposits:                    
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$687,526        $651,099        
 Interest bearing deposits 5,678,597   97,743 3.47%  5,295,055   101,720 3.87% 
    Total Deposits$6,366,123  $97,743 3.10% $5,946,154  $101,720 3.45% 
                       
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)Net loan fee income of $2.4 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
 


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
 
Allowance For Credit Losses History
 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026		 Year Ended
December 31, 2025
 
 (Dollars in 000's) 
Allowance for credit losses        
Balance at beginning of period$78,992  $71,477  
Charge-Offs        
       Commercial & Industrial 2,545   8  
       Mini-perm real estate 3,833   1,749  
          Total charge-offs 6,378   1,757  
         
Recoveries        
       Commercial & Industrial 109   172  
       Mini-perm real estate 853   -  
          Total recoveries 962   172  
         
Net charge-offs 5,416   1,585  
Provision for credit losses: 2,700   9,100  
Balance at end of period$76,276  $78,992  
         
Average loans held for investment$6,029,287  $5,721,077  
Loans held for investment at end of period$6,239,281  $6,054,264  
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.18%  0.03% 
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.22%  1.30% 

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