American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Alec Rossa as Chief Revenue Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, has appointed Alec Rossa as the Company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Rossa brings decades of executive leadership, business development, contract negotiation and commercial management experience and will lead the Company’s global commercial strategy, including customer development, strategic partnerships, government and institutional relationships, and commercialization of American Fusion’s planned Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model.

Mr. Rossa previously served for nearly twenty years as President and Chief Executive Officer of MD Charlton Ltd., Canada’s largest national distributor of police and tactical equipment. During his tenure, the company expanded from a regional supplier into a nationwide organization serving military, law enforcement and first responder agencies across Canada while significantly expanding its operations, workforce, national distribution capabilities and service organization.

Throughout his career, Mr. Rossa has developed long-standing relationships with government procurement organizations, military organizations, police services, RCMP units, tactical teams, sheriff’s offices, emergency response organizations and other institutional customers. He has managed complex procurement programs, negotiated sophisticated commercial agreements and worked closely with leading international manufacturers serving public safety, defense and national security markets. For additional information regarding Mr. Rossa’s professional background and experience, please visit his LinkedIn profile here.

American Fusion’s long-term commercial strategy contemplates owning, operating and maintaining Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems while supplying electricity directly to customers under long-term Power-as-a-Service agreements. The Company believes this approach will allow customers to obtain reliable baseload power without the capital investment traditionally associated with power generation while allowing American Fusion to build long-term recurring revenue relationships.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented, “Alec has built an exceptional career leading organizations that serve government, defense and institutional customers through long-term relationships, disciplined execution and complex procurement processes. As we continue advancing the Texatron™ platform through engineering, testing and validation, his experience will help position American Fusion to develop the commercial relationships and strategic partnerships necessary for future deployment.”

Alec Rossa commented, “I am excited to join American Fusion at an important stage in the Company’s development. Throughout my career, I have focused on building trusted customer relationships, delivering mission critical technologies and creating organizations that consistently meet customer expectations. I look forward to working with the American Fusion team to expand strategic relationships, support commercialization planning and help position the Company for future growth.”

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, stated, “Commercialization is built on more than technology. It requires experienced leadership capable of negotiating sophisticated commercial agreements, understanding institutional procurement processes and establishing long-term customer relationships. Alec’s experience strengthens the Company’s ability to prepare for that next stage as development of the Texatron™ platform continues.”

As development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform progresses, American Fusion intends to continue expanding discussions with government agencies, defense organizations, utilities, infrastructure developers, industrial customers, technology companies and strategic partners regarding future deployment opportunities. Mr. Rossa will work closely with the Company’s executive leadership team to develop commercial strategy, establish strategic alliances, negotiate customer and partnership agreements, and support long-term commercialization initiatives as the Texatron™ platform advances through engineering, testing, validation and future deployment.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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