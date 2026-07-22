LGI Homes Introduces Cypress Gardens with Grand Opening Event in Marana, Arizona

MARANA, Ariz., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes proudly announces the grand opening of Cypress Gardens, a brand-new single-family home community located in Marana, just northwest of Tucson. This exciting new community offers homebuyers an incredible opportunity to own a thoughtfully designed home featuring modern upgrades, spacious layouts and exceptional value in one of Southern Arizona's fastest-growing areas.

Cypress Gardens delivers a lifestyle centered on comfort, convenience and outdoor recreation. Nestled in the scenic Sonoran Desert, residents enjoy a welcoming neighborhood featuring community parks, playgrounds, a dog park, walking trails, picnic areas, expansive green spaces and open play lawns. Designed for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike, the community offers abundant opportunities to relax, stay active and enjoy Arizona's beautiful year-round weather.

Conveniently located in Marana, Cypress Gardens provides easy access to the Tucson metropolitan area while maintaining the charm and tranquility of a growing suburban community. Residents are just minutes from shopping, dining, championship golf courses, area parks and everyday conveniences, with major roadways providing seamless access throughout the region.

"Cypress Gardens gives homebuyers an exciting opportunity to enjoy modern living in one of Southern Arizona's most desirable and rapidly growing communities," stated Vice President of Operations Dallas Murphy. "With thoughtfully designed homes, included upgrades, outstanding community amenities and a simplified path to homeownership, Cypress Gardens offers exceptional value for families looking to achieve the dream of homeownership."

The community features a collection of spacious three-, four- and five-bedroom single-family homes, each complete with attached two-car garages and open-concept floor plans designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. Homebuyers can choose between LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages, allowing them to select the level of upgrades that best fits their family's needs. Both packages include Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, modern finishes, energy-efficient features and thoughtfully designed interiors that provide style, comfort and functionality.

Seven thoughtfully designed floor plans are available at Cypress Gardens:

Acacia – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,268 sq. ft.

Ironwood – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,505 sq. ft.

Juniper – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,679 sq. ft.

Mesquite – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,839 sq. ft.

Mustang – 4 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,934 sq. ft.

Palo Verde – 5 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, 2,336 sq. ft.

Wellton – 5 beds, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,489 sq. ft.

With its upgraded interiors, exceptional community amenities, convenient location and welcoming atmosphere, Cypress Gardens is poised to become one of the premier destinations for new homeownership in the Marana and Tucson area.

New homes at Cypress Gardens start in the mid-$300s. A grand opening event held on July 25th and 26th will offer homebuyers the exclusive opportunity to save $5,000 on their new home. Interested buyers are encouraged to call 855-962-3657 ext 477 for additional information.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf07b24a-3741-46f2-aea9-5faaa6c3bdfc