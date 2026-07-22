Hollister Debuts an Exclusive Festival Collection and Feel Good House at Lollapalooza

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister and Lollapalooza are expanding their partnership this summer with the debut of an exclusive festival collection and the Feel Good House, a new onsite destination where fans can discover limited-edition merchandise, music and immersive experiences throughout the weekend.

Designed exclusively for Lollapalooza, the seven-piece capsule reimagines iconic Y2K festival style through a modern lens. Vintage-inspired graphics, washed denim blues, metallic finishes and pops of pink come together across men's and women's apparel, including a mesh football jersey created exclusively for the collaboration.

As early-2000s fashion continues its resurgence, music festivals have become one of the defining places where style trends are reimagined.

“Music and festival culture have been an important part of the Hollister brand, and working alongside Lollapalooza, we wanted to create moments that feel immersive, memorable and unmistakably Hollister, from the product to the programming to the way customers and fans engage with the brand in real time,” said Kelly Hall, Hollister Head of Merchandising and Design. “Lollapalooza continues to be the right partner for Hollister because it brings our customers together in a key market at one of the most culturally relevant music festivals of the summer.”

That experience comes to life through the Feel Good House. Throughout the weekend, fans can visit the Feel Good House for DJ sets, surprise drops and interactive photo moments inspired by the energy of Lollapalooza. Hollister will also partner with artists and creators to bring the festival experience to fans through social content all weekend long.

The activation builds on Hollister's Aftershows partnership at Lollapalooza in 2025, expanding the brand's presence from late-night programming into the heart of the festival experience.

"For a lot of fans, getting dressed for a festival is part of the fun. Nearly three in four say it makes the experience even more memorable," said Maureen Ford, President of National and Festival Sales for Live Nation. "That sense of self-expression is what festival fashion has always been about. As early-2000s style finds a new generation of fans, this collaboration celebrates the individuality and optimism that have always been at the heart of both Hollister and Lollapalooza."

Several pieces in the collection—including three T-shirts and a festival hat—will be available exclusively onsite at Lollapalooza. The remaining collection will be available at HollisterCo.com and select retail locations beginning festival weekend, with prices ranging from $24.95 to $69.95.

Fans can follow Hollister on Instagram and TikTok for exclusive content, creator and artists collaborations and behind-the-scenes moments from Grant Park.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com

Media Contact:

public_relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:

Mohit Gupta

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

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