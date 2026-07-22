EagleNXT Makes Strategic Investment in Agilis Air Inc., U.S. Based Quadcopter UAS Manufacturer

Investment Broadens EagleNXT’s Portfolio in American-Made Drone Offerings

ALLEN, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor, counter-UAS, and software solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced a strategic investment in Agilis Air Inc., an innovative drone technology company.

Agilis is an Ohio-based defense startup focused on building low-cost, modular, American-made drones supported by a 100% U.S. supply chain. The company is also advancing onboard autonomy to enable resilient operations in contested and GPS-denied environments. This investment supports EagleNXT’s commitment to strengthening American leadership in unmanned aerial systems.

“Supporting companies that are pushing the boundaries of American drone technology is core to our mission,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Agilis brings exciting quadcopter capabilities that complement our Group 1 fixed wing UAS platforms. Together, we are helping to ensure U.S. forces maintain decisive advantage in contested environments.”

This partnership reflects EagleNXT’s ongoing strategy to foster collaboration and innovation across the U.S. drone industrial base as the nation pursues technological superiority in unmanned systems, while also creating meaningful synergies across mission sets and supply chains. EagleNXT’s Blue UAS-certified fixed-wing systems excel in long-endurance tactical mapping and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), while Agilis Air’s agile quadcopter platforms are optimized for affordable, attritable ISR and tactical missions. Together, the companies offer customers comprehensive multi-domain unmanned solutions, from persistent overwatch to affordable, attritable tactical systems, all built with trusted U.S. components.

“We are thrilled with the investment from EagleNXT as we continue to engage in the UAS market, answering the tremendous demand for unmanned systems,” said Yon Raz-Fridman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Agilis Air. “Their proven expertise in Group 1 fixed-wing systems and established government relationships perfectly complement our low-cost quadcopter platforms. Together, we are building integrated American-made solutions that deliver greater mission flexibility and scalability for our warfighters.”

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

About Agilis Air

Agilis Air Inc. is an Ohio-based defense technology company building low-cost, modular, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems developed and manufactured entirely in the United States on a 100% domestic supply chain. Agilis designs affordable, attritable systems for the modern battlefield, led by its Remora platform, a low-cost quadcopter built for ISR and tactical missions. The company was co-founded by CEO Shawn Theiss, who delivered more than 40 U.S. Department of Defense programs over decades through his prior company, Theiss UAV Solutions, and Executive Chairman Yon Raz-Fridman, a serial tech entrepreneur. Agilis is building American manufacturing capacity in Northeast Ohio for the next generation of unmanned systems. https://agilisair.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com