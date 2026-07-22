KC BioHub Awarded $38.1 Million to Advance Regional Biomanufacturing Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KC BioHub, a program of BioNexus KC, with partners MRIGlobal and Kansas Manufacturing Solutions has been awarded $38.1 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Tech Hubs program to accelerate biomanufacturing innovation, workforce development, and industry growth across the region. The four-year award will fund five projects designed to strengthen the region's biomanufacturing ecosystem.

The KC BioHub consortium, which includes more than 115 regional partners and stakeholders, was designated a federally recognized Tech Hub by the EDA in 2023. This award represents the consortium’s first major federal investment associated with that designation; it is positioned to receive a total of $150 million in future rounds of funding. The success of this proposal reflects the extensive partnership and commitment of consortium members throughout the planning and proposal process.

“This award is a vote of confidence in the strength of our regional assets, the depth of our partner relationships, and the promise of our shared vision for the future,” said Melissa Roberts Chapman, President KC BioHub. “Together, we have demonstrated that our region has the talent, infrastructure, partnerships, and innovation necessary to onshore the manufacturing of biologics. As a consortium, we have positioned the Kansas City region to lead in the global race to build the next great biotech ecosystem.”

“This achievement adds to a long list of extraordinary accomplishments in the life sciences that are rooted in the Kansas City region. It will sit alongside founding Marion Labs, securing the National Bio-Agro Defense Facility, and the establishment of unique institutions like MRIGlobal and the Stowers Institute as a watershed moment for our innovation ecosystem,” said Dennis Ridenour, CEO of BioNexus KC. “The commitments and collaboration demonstrated by this group were instrumental in securing this investment and positioning our region for long-term success.”

The award will support the following core projects across the KC BioHub ecosystem:

SCALE Center (Systems for Commercial Advancement of Large-molecule Engineering), led by MRIGlobal, will establish a regional technology maturation center that accelerates FDA approval of advanced biomanufacturing process technologies.

EPIC (Efficiency in Pharmaceutical Innovation Center), led by KC BioHub, brings together industry leading bioscience and bioservices companies in the Kansas City region to create a connected, full-service hub for domestic drug development and manufacturing.

BioSupply Crossroads (BSC), led by Kansas Manufacturing Solutions (KMS), strengthens America's biomanufacturing supply chain by bringing production of critical materials back to the United States.

BioTalent Catalyst (BTC), led by KC BioHub, builds a stronger biomanufacturing workforce in the Kansas City region by connecting employers, educators, and training programs to better align talent with industry needs.

The initiative is projected to create 11,000 good jobs and add $9.2 billion in regional economic impact over 10 years. It is also projected to provide an $11 return to taxpayers for every $1 invested in the project. Regional leaders anticipate that the award will attract additional public and private investment while further establishing the region as a hub for innovation and industry advancement. It has already secured an additional $4.6 million of local matching support.

PROGRAM: KC BIOHUB

The KC BioHub, a program of BioNexus KC, uniting more than 115+ organizations based in the Kansas City region (from McPherson and Manhattan, KS to Columbia, MO). Through this collaborative network, the KC BioHub is building a globally leading innovation ecosystem that develops and produces biologics and biomanufacturing capabilities that extend, save, and improve lives.

ABOUT BIONEXUS KC

The Kansas City region is a global leader at the nexus of human and animal health, and BioNexus KC plays a central role in advancing that leadership. As a regional convener and catalyst for life sciences innovation, BioNexus KC is uniquely positioned to promote scientific advancement and strengthen the impact of the region’s research ecosystem.

BioNexus KC stimulates collaboration, accelerates the translation of emerging technologies from concept to real-world application, and creates opportunities at the intersection of: Human and Animal Health, Urban and Rural Health, Healthcare and Information Technology, Academia and Industry, Kansas and Missouri.

Through strategic partnerships, data-driven initiatives, and support for regional innovation, BioNexus KC advances life sciences research that drives scientific progress and innovation.

Media Contact:

Shaylee Yount, Director of Marketing

shaylee@bionexuskc.org | 816-223-0958