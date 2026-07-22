Amaero Announces A$6.5 Million Contract Awarded from U.S. Department of War

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory alloy and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing components utilized by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a A$6.51 million contract from the United States Department of War (“DoW”) for development of alternative refractory alloy powders.

Highlights

United States DoW awards Amaero a A$6.5 million contract for development of alternative refractory alloy powders.

The contract period is 13 months with program to be completed in August 2027.

The contract includes monthly progress payments based on project milestones. Amaero expects that approximately 40% of the revenue will be recognized during Q3 and Q4 CY2026 and approximately 50% of revenue will be recognized during Q1 and Q2 CY2027.

The objective of the program is to reduce the cost of refractory alloy powders while also reducing dependencies on foreign sources for critical raw materials.

High-temperature refractory alloys such as Niobium C103 (“C103”) are critical for thermal protection systems and propulsion systems for hypersonic and space components. C103 has been a well-established material system for high-temperature aerospace systems since the Apollo lunar mission in 1969. Its appeal stems from its high strength to weight ratio, excellent ductility and service capability above 2000 °C, making it ideal for rocket nozzles, thrusters and hypersonic components. Importantly, C103 has a long-standing material allowable database and history of use.

Developing alternative high-temperature refractory alloys that can be interoperable with C103 has increasingly become an important consideration. Despite its exceptional high temperature strength and its long history in aerospace propulsion, the insertion of C103 in modern engineering design is constrained by its price inflation and its price volatility; moreover, there are more recent advanced material developments for other refractory alloys and high entropy materials. C103 is comprised of approximately 89% Niobium, 10% Hafnium and 1% Titanium. Over the past three years, the price of Hafnium has increased by over 700% and is currently selling for approximately US$12,500 / kg.

In consultation with the DoW, U.S. national laboratories, defense and space prime contractors and suppliers, Amaero will down select two alternative high-temperature development refractory alloys. Amaero will atomize the refractory alloys utilizing its advanced gas atomization technology and will manufacture test parts via its PM-HIP process, as well as collaborate with strategic suppliers to 3D print coupons and to test the alternative development refractory alloys.

The development program with the DoW further establishes Amaero as a thought leader with leading technology and know-how for the atomization of spherical refractory alloy powders that are essential to advanced thermal protection systems and propulsion applications in hypersonic and space components. Importantly, the gas atomization technology that is utilized for development purposes is an established, mature technology that’s readily scalable for production.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Over the past two years, Amaero has collaborated closely with the U.S. government and the Department of War (“DoW”). In response to the DoW’s supply chain challenge, Amaero commissioned the only EIGA Premium in the U.S., the most advanced gas atomization technology for refractory alloy powders. As high-temperature refractory alloy powders are essential to thermal protection systems and propulsion systems in hypersonic and space platforms, it’s essential that we develop the next generation refractory alloy powders. The A$6.5 million award from DoW positions Amaero to down select the most promising alternative refractory alloys and to establish the necessary print and test data to advance maturity and adoption. We appreciate being selected as a trusted and strategic partner with unique technical and production capabilities and we look forward to collaborating with DoW to advance the next generation refractory alloy powders.”

1 Contract value equals US$4.5 million. A$6.5 million is based on AUD:USD exchange rate of $0.6869.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com



Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of additive manufacturing (AM) powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.