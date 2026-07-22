Banzai Announces Significant Demio Product Updates: Launches Upgraded AI Moderator, Turning Webinars Into Always-On Content Assets

SEATTLE, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced a major upgrade to Demio’s AI Moderator.

Now powered by full webinar transcripts to deliver more accurate, context-aware responses in real time, the enhanced AI Moderator enables marketing, customer education, and demand generation teams to run more interactive, scalable events without adding operational overhead, transforming each webinar into a reusable content asset that continues delivering value long after the live session ends.

Live webinars remain one of the highest-intent touchpoints in any customer journey, yet organizations have historically lost most of the value they generate: hosts spend hours managing Q&A manually, and content produced for a one-time event rarely gets systematically repurposed. The upgraded AI Moderator directly addresses both problems. By drawing on complete session transcripts rather than isolated prompts, it provides richer, more contextually accurate responses during live events – reducing host workload and improving the attendee experience simultaneously.

Beyond the live event, Demio's AI-powered engagement and content workflows give teams structured pathways to distribute, repurpose, and amplify webinar content across channels – making each session a durable asset rather than a one-time broadcast.

“Webinars have always been one of the highest-intent moments in a buyer's journey – but hosting them at scale has required too much manual effort, and much of the content has simply disappeared after the session ends,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “The new AI Moderator changes that, by turning live webinar sessions into instantly available AI-led sessions. We're giving teams the tools to run better events and extract real, lasting value from every session they produce.”

To support growing enterprise adoption, Demio has also completed significant infrastructure improvements – including CDN asset delivery and platform-wide performance optimizations – ensuring reliability and speed under increased demand. The upgraded AI Moderator is available now as part of the Demio platform.

About Demio

Demio is an intelligent audience engagement and webinar platform designed to help marketing, customer education, and demand generation teams run more impactful events and maximize the value of their webinar content. Learn more at demio.com.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer, Banzai

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io

Media

Paul Witkowski

Senior Director Financial Reporting, Banzai

media@banzai.io