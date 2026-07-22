Capitolis Named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 List

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced it has been named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 list for the fourth consecutive year. Presented in partnership with independent research firm Statista, the annual list, in its fourth year, awards companies developing the most innovative, technology-based financial products and services across a variety of market categories.

The World’s Top Fintech Companies list is based on the analysis of key performance indicators (KPIs) for more than 2,000 eligible companies as well as in-depth research into relevant KPIs such as payments, neobanking, alternative financing, wealth technology, digital assets, enterprise fintech, insurtech, and regtech, according to CNBC.

“We are honored to be recognized on CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder of Capitolis. “Capitolis has built significant momentum over the past several years as we continue to partner with the industry to create solutions that promote the vitality and safety of global financial markets. This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire Capitolis team, our partnership with customers and the broader industry, and our commitment to driving continuous innovation for the benefit of all.”

Capitolis continues its strong performance driven by new product launches, record business results, an expanding client network, and key leadership appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.’s Best in Business, and CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies, and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain’s New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com