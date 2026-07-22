AISLE Named a CVE Numbering Authority, Formalizing Its Commitment to Transparent Vulnerability Disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISLE , a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, today announced it has been designated a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the CVE Program, authorized to assign CVE identifiers for vulnerabilities discovered in its own products. The designation formalizes AISLE's internal disclosure practices and reflects the company's commitment to holding itself to the same standard of transparency it champions across the industry.

The designation comes at a moment when speed and transparency in vulnerability disclosure matter more than ever. As a CNA, AISLE can now assign CVE identifiers directly for any vulnerability it discovers in its own products, without waiting on a third-party CNA to process the request. That means faster, more transparent disclosure for AISLE customers whenever an issue is identified in the AISLE platform.

“Coordinated disclosure is one of the most important tasks in cybersecurity, and that starts with holding your own products to the same standard you expect of everyone else,” said Jaya Baloo, CISO, COO, and co-founder of AISLE. “Becoming a CNA for our own products means our customers get faster, more transparent, and better-documented vulnerability information whenever we identify an issue in our own platform. It's a foundational step, and one we take seriously as we continue to grow our role in the broader disclosure ecosystem.”

The CVE Program serves as a cornerstone of the global cybersecurity ecosystem, providing a common language for identifying, tracking, and sharing information about publicly disclosed vulnerabilities. CNAs are essential for scaling the program by assigning CVE identifiers, coordinating disclosures, and publishing vulnerability information that organizations around the world rely on to assess and manage risk.

Independent of this designation, AISLE has demonstrated a strong commitment to coordinated disclosure through its security research across some of the world's most widely used open source software. Since emerging from stealth, AISLE researchers have disclosed hundreds of vulnerabilities affecting critical software, including OpenSSL, Linux, Apache, OpenEMR, and other foundational technologies used by governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide — coordinated through the respective CNAs for each project.

As AI continues to increase the pace of vulnerability discovery across the industry, AISLE believes the need for trusted coordination, timely disclosure, and high-quality vulnerability intelligence will only become more important, both in its own products and across the ecosystem it researches. Learn more about the company’s CVE discoveries here .

About AISLE™

AISLE is a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, taking security teams from detection to verified, human-approved fixes, autonomously. Our closed-loop platform uncovers vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss, generates ready-to-merge patches, and gets smarter with every remediation cycle. Built to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, AISLE serves even the most regulated and security-sensitive industries. Learn more at aisle.com .