Sabey Data Centers Celebrates “Going Vertical” Milestone at SDC Umatilla

SEATTLE, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabey Data Centers , a premier designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers, today announced that it held a “Going Vertical” ceremony on Wednesday, July 15, to observe continued progress on SDC Umatilla, its new data center campus in Northeast Oregon. The event brought together local and state leaders, community partners, utility partners, construction and design teams, contractors and Sabey leadership to celebrate the first steel rising at the site.

The ceremony marked a significant construction milestone as SDC Umatilla moved from years of planning, engineering and site preparation into the visible vertical phase of development. Located in the “Columbia Cloud Corridor,” the campus is positioned to support hyperscale, enterprise and colocation customers seeking resilient infrastructure, flexibility, network connectivity and room to scale as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence continues to accelerate.

“Watching the first steel go up is always a significant moment because it turns years of planning, engineering and hard work into something you can finally see,” said Tim Mirick , President of Sabey Data Centers. “We are excited to build here, excited to become part of this community, and committed to serving our customers and this region for many years to come.”

State Representative Bobby Levy said, “The construction of this new data center is an exciting investment in Northeast Oregon and a strong vote of confidence in our communities. Facilities like this keep our hospitals, schools, and small businesses connected while creating new economic opportunities. I'm especially pleased that Sabey's use of a closed-loop cooling system demonstrates that innovation and responsible resource stewardship can go hand in hand. We're proud to welcome Sabey Data Centers to Northeast Oregon.”

“At National, we focus on investments supported by strong fundamentals, experienced teams and the potential for long-term value creation,” said TJ Hofheimer , Managing Director, Portfolio & Asset Management at National Real Estate Advisors. “We believe SDC Umatilla reflects those qualities, and we appreciate the collaboration among Sabey, local leaders and community stakeholders that has helped advance the project to this stage.”

SDC Umatilla reflects Sabey's long-term commitment to delivering secure, reliable and sustainable data center services in markets where strong infrastructure is matched by strong community partnerships.

Over the coming months, hundreds of skilled tradespeople will help bring the project to life, local businesses will support the work and new opportunities will be created as Sabey continues its investment in Umatilla and Northeast Oregon. The Going Vertical milestone marked the beginning of a new campus, new opportunities and what Sabey believes will be a long and successful future in the region.

To learn more about Sabey Data Centers, visit sabeydatacenters.com .

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world's top financial, technology and healthcare companies.

Sabey Data Centers is jointly owned and governed by Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the discretionary investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients, with minority ownership by Ares Secondaries funds.

About National Real Estate Advisors:

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”) is an investment manager developing, operating, and managing commercial real estate and infrastructure projects across the United States.

Since 2000, National has built diversified investment portfolios currently concentrated primarily in multifamily, data centers, healthcare-related, and mixed-use facilities. The firm manages separate accounts and commingled investment vehicles on behalf of investors, applying a disciplined investment process and development-led approach to value creation.

National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund (“NEBF”), a pension trust with assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

iMiller Public Relations

Email: sabey@imillerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd121aad-0684-4923-9e5d-742d7ef11c58