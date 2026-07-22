WaterPure International Announces Executive Leadership Transition to Support Commercialization and Strategic Growth

Board Completes Executive Leadership Transition with Appointment of New Executive Officers

BOCA RATON, FL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTCID: WPUR) ("WaterPure" or the "Company"), a clean water technology company developing innovative atmospheric water generation and advanced water purification solutions, today announced the successful completion of its executive leadership transition, positioning the Company for its next phase of commercialization and strategic growth.

Effective July 15, 2026, WaterPure's Board of Directors appointed Jeff Giordano as Chief Executive Officer and elected him Chairman of the Board. Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg has transitioned from Interim Chief Executive Officer to Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary while continuing to serve on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Giordano has served on WaterPure's Board of Directors since September 2025 and has played an instrumental role in shaping the Company's strategic direction, technology initiatives, licensing opportunities and long-term business objectives. As Chief Executive Officer, he will lead WaterPure's efforts to expand strategic relationships, advance commercialization opportunities and execute the Company's long-term growth strategy.

"WaterPure has spent the past year building a strong strategic foundation and assembling an exceptional leadership team," said Jeff Giordano, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Innovation has always been at the heart of our vision. Our objective is to build a company that not only develops transformative water technologies but also establishes the strategic relationships necessary to bring those innovations to markets around the world. I believe the foundation we have built positions WaterPure for an exciting new chapter of growth."

Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg commented: "It has been an honor to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer during this important stage in WaterPure's evolution. I look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth in my new roles by maintaining strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance and operational discipline while supporting management's execution of WaterPure's long-term strategic vision."

The strengthened leadership structure reflects WaterPure's continued commitment to executing its long-term business plan while pursuing strategic opportunities across multiple sectors. In addition to advancing its atmospheric water generation initiatives, the Company continues to evaluate opportunities involving advanced water purification technologies for healthcare, industrial, humanitarian and environmental applications.

WaterPure is also actively pursuing collaborative relationships with governmental agencies, leading academic institutions and strategic commercial partners to explore innovative applications for its technologies. Management believes these initiatives have the potential to support future research, product development and commercialization while strengthening the Company's long-term competitive position.

To learn more about WaterPure's technology platform, leadership team and strategic vision, please visit www.WaterPureInc.com.

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates as strategic initiatives progress and key corporate milestones are achieved.

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About WaterPure International

WaterPure International is a clean water technology company focused on developing innovative atmospheric water generation and advanced water purification solutions. Through technology innovation, strategic partnerships and commercialization initiatives, the Company is committed to addressing the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and environmentally responsible water resources. WaterPure's technologies are being developed for a broad range of residential, commercial, industrial, humanitarian and specialized healthcare applications.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, enter into strategic collaborations, develop and commercialize its technologies, obtain financing, and respond to changing market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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WaterPure International (OTCID: WPUR)

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