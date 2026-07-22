INDROTEK Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Strategic Progress and Operational Execution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDROTEK, a developer and operator of AI-powered air and ground systems, today provides a corporate update highlighting progress across its commercial, technology, partnership and organizational priorities during the first half of 2026. The update reflects continued advancement in prospective customer and partner engagement, platform development, strategic programs and organizational capabilities across the Company’s multi-sector model.

“INDROTEK entered 2026 focused on converting the breadth of our technology and operating capabilities into disciplined, measurable progress,” stated INDROTEK Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller. “During the first half, we advanced our core intelligence and control systems, moved key robotic platforms closer to field deployment, strengthened relationships across government, industry and the broader innovation ecosystem, and added leadership capabilities to support responsible scale. Our strategy is to build reusable technologies for demanding applications across multiple end markets while remaining disciplined in capital allocation and growth. We believe this combination of technical differentiation, real-world applicability and operating rigor provides a strong foundation for a resilient business.”

First-Half Operating Progress

The first half of the year was defined by disciplined execution across INDROTEK’s commercial, product and partnership efforts. The Company deepened relationships with prospective customers and program partners, advanced its core platforms toward field readiness, and strengthened its corporate foundation. INDROTEK’s traction has been broad-based, driven by the combination of capabilities that define the Company as a multi-sector platform across AI, robotics and autonomy. The Company enters the second half with a stronger pipeline, clearer priorities and growing ecosystem support.

Defense and Government Market Traction

A key area of progress during the period was INDROTEK’s expanding relevance across defense, government and industrial applications. The Company continued to strengthen its innovation and development pipeline, positioning its technologies for use cases where autonomy, resilience and intelligent control are essential.

This progress is unfolding against a supportive backdrop in Canada. In March 2026, Canada confirmed that it had reached NATO’s 2%-of-GDP defense benchmark, representing more than $63 billion annually, and signaled a path toward NATO’s higher targets of 3.5% for core defense plus 1.5% for related investment by 2035. This multi-year expansion, alongside allied procurement priorities, broadens the environment for the autonomous and robotic capabilities INDROTEK is developing. The Company is approaching this opportunity methodically, building the credibility and program experience required to participate responsibly over time rather than pursuing near-term headlines.

Strategic Positioning as the Market Evolves

INDROTEK operates at the convergence of several powerful trends: advances in applied AI, the maturation of robotics and autonomy, rising defense investment, and growing demand for automation across infrastructure and industry. Because the underlying technologies of perception, control and autonomy are increasingly common across these domains, the Company views its multi-sector model—spanning AI, robotics, defense, infrastructure and industrial applications—as a source of strategic optionality rather than diffusion. By building a shared technology foundation adaptable to multiple end markets, INDROTEK is working to create a more resilient business that is less dependent on any single customer or procurement cycle. This represents the Company’s strategic positioning and is not a prediction of future market share.

Product and Technology Milestones

INDROTEK advanced its core technology stack during the period. Development progressed on Cortex, the Company’s intelligence layer, and its Controller systems, which underpin autonomous operation across its products. The Company also continued development of a flying-robot platform, a VR-enabled humanoid control system that allows operators to direct robots through immersive and intuitive interfaces, and the Prowler platform for demanding field environments. These milestones reflect INDROTEK’s focus on reusable, cross-platform capabilities that can serve multiple markets rather than one-off solutions, supporting differentiation in an increasingly competitive market.

Strategic Partnerships, Programs and Ecosystem Support

Ecosystem support continued to build as INDROTEK announced participation in a program supported by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), providing third-party support for the Company’s technology development. INDROTEK also advanced its First Responder Program, focused on public-safety and emergency-response use cases, and continued the Talos Program, its autonomous driving initiative. In addition to expanding the Company’s pipeline, these programs connect INDROTEK with partners, funding sources and real-world deployment opportunities that can strengthen its technology and operating credibility.

Capital Allocation, Operational Discipline and Strengthened Leadership

INDROTEK remains committed to disciplined capital planning. During the period, the Company continued to advance a financing round intended to support near-term priorities across product development, program execution and organizational development. INDROTEK is managing the process deliberately, aligning capital with its highest-conviction opportunities and preserving flexibility. The Company’s guiding principle is that capital should be deployed against clear milestones and a credible path to long-term value.

The Company also strengthened its leadership team through the addition of Matt Casella as Chief Financial Officer and continued to enhance its internal capabilities across finance, governance, program execution and corporate communications. These investments are intended to improve accountability, support scale and position the organization for disciplined growth.

As it scales, INDROTEK is prioritizing operational discipline by sequencing investments carefully, concentrating resources where they can compound, and building a durable business model. An important element of this strategy is recurring revenue, including from offerings such as Stratocom, which can provide a more predictable foundation as the Company’s portfolio matures. INDROTEK’s objective is to build a business that is not only innovative but resilient, balancing ambition with financial discipline and long-term shareholder value over short-term optics.

INDROTEK appreciates the continued support of its stakeholders as the Company advances these priorities through the second half of the year.

About INDROTEK

INDROTEK is a Vancouver-based group of robotics companies (including InDro Robotics, Bravo Zulu, and Stratocom) that designs, integrates and operates AI-powered air and ground systems for defence, critical infrastructure and commercial customers. The group develops cutting-edge autonomous systems for customers such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. INDROTEK’s mission is to bridge commercial and defense technology needs while adhering to all regulatory and security requirements. www.Indrotek.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that include (among others) prevailing market conditions, access to capital, regulatory approvals, continued government spending on defense technologies, and INDROTEK’s ability to execute its business strategy. These assumptions may prove inaccurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions, interest rates, capital and market liquidity, variability in government procurement priorities and defense budgets, regulatory developments, competition, technology adoption rates, geopolitical events and supply chain disruptions, market conditions and demand for INDROTEK’s products and services and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and INDROTEK undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact investor relations:

CORE IR

IR@INDROTEK.com

(800) 531-3541

