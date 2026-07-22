Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Battery Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Vehicle Speed, Vehicle Range, Battery Capacity, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The U.S. battery electric vehicle market was valued at USD 102.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 145.29 billion in 2026 to USD 715.50 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 25.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by government incentives, charging infrastructure expansion, battery technology advancements, domestic manufacturing investments, and emissions regulations.

Federal and state policies remain important drivers of U.S. electric vehicle adoption. Tax credits, clean energy programs, infrastructure funding, and transportation initiatives are encouraging consumers to purchase battery electric vehicles while supporting automakers' electrification strategies. Stricter emissions requirements and fuel-economy standards are also accelerating investment in zero-emission vehicle development and production.

The continued expansion of EV charging infrastructure is improving accessibility and supporting nationwide market growth. As of February 2025, the U.S. had more than 210,000 publicly available EV chargers across over 76,000 charging stations. Nearly 1,000 new public chargers were being installed each week through federal funding, tax incentives, state programs, and private investment. Further deployment of public and private charging networks is expected to reduce charging concerns and facilitate broader battery electric vehicle adoption.

Battery innovation is also strengthening the outlook for the U.S. battery electric vehicle market. Advances in lithium-ion batteries, fast-charging systems, battery chemistry, and energy management are improving driving range, charging performance, vehicle efficiency, and cost competitiveness. In May 2025, General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced plans to commercialize lithium manganese-rich prismatic battery cells for future GM electric trucks and full-size SUVs. Commercial production through the Ultium Cells joint venture is planned for 2028, following expected pre-production in late 2027.

Investment in domestic EV and battery manufacturing is reinforcing the U.S. supply chain. In August 2025, Ford Motor Company announced an investment of nearly USD 5 billion across its Louisville Assembly Plant and BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan. The funding is intended to support a new EV platform, electric pickup production, and lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturing. Such investments are expected to expand localized production capacity and support the development of more affordable battery electric vehicles.

Regulatory measures continue to influence automaker strategies. In 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continued implementing multi-pollutant emissions standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles covering model years 2027 through 2032. The standards target an approximately 50% reduction in light-duty vehicle carbon dioxide emissions compared with 2026 levels, encouraging manufacturers to increase zero-emission vehicle production.

Despite strong growth prospects, high vehicle costs remain a significant market restraint. Battery electric vehicles generally carry higher purchase prices than internal combustion engine vehicles, with batteries representing approximately 25% to 50% of total vehicle cost. Volatility in the prices of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other critical materials can further increase production expenses and limit adoption among price-sensitive consumers.

U.S. Battery Electric Vehicle Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes country-level revenue growth and U.S. battery electric vehicle industry trends from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers vehicle type, vehicle speed, vehicle range, battery capacity, and end use.

Vehicle Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

Scooters

Motorcycles

Three-wheelers

Passenger cars

Buses

Trucks

Vehicle Speed Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

Less than 100 mph

100 mph to 125 mph

Above 125 mph

Vehicle Range Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

Below 150 km

150-300 km

Above 300 km

Battery Capacity Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

Below 50 kWh

50-100 kWh

Above 100 kWh

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

Personal

Commercial



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $102.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $715.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.6% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Tesla, Inc.

General Motors Company

Ford Motor Company

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Lucid Group, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen Group of America

BMW Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Stellantis NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14idwg

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