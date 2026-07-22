NPPT (N-(n-propyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide) Urease Inhibitor Market to Reach $12.24 Billion by 2030 as Sustainable Agriculture Accelerates

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-(n-propyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NTTP) Urease Inhibitor Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





NPPT Urease Inhibitor Market to Reach $12.24 Billion by 2030 as Sustainable Agriculture Accelerates

The global N-(n-propyl) thiophosphoric triamide (NPPT) urease inhibitor market is experiencing rapid expansion as agricultural producers seek to improve nitrogen use efficiency, reduce fertilizer-related emissions and increase crop productivity. The market grew from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $2.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.4%.

Market revenue is projected to reach $12.24 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 54.6%. Growth is being supported by tighter environmental regulations governing ammonia volatilization and nitrogen emissions, increasing demand for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, wider adoption of precision nutrient management and the expansion of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Rising global fertilizer consumption and the continued use of urea-based products have increased the need for nitrogen stabilizers. NPPT urease inhibitors help limit nitrogen losses during fertilizer application, improve nutrient availability and support higher crop yields. These performance benefits are strengthening demand across intensive farming systems and regions pursuing soil health and emissions-reduction targets.

Growth in agricultural output is also contributing to market development. China's grain production reached 695 million tonnes in 2023, an increase of 1.3% from the previous year, according to the State Council of the People's Republic of China. Similar efforts to improve output per unit of land and agricultural input are expected to encourage broader adoption of stabilized fertilizer technologies worldwide.

Innovation is increasingly focused on high-efficiency formulations that combine urease inhibition with emissions measurement and sustainability reporting. In October 2023, BASF SE introduced a climate-smart fertilizer program with Yuntianhua using its Limus urease inhibitor technology. The program is designed to improve nitrogen availability while reducing ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions under field conditions. It also supports independent verification of emissions reductions, helping agricultural stakeholders align fertilizer use with carbon reporting and sustainability objectives.

In November 2023, BASF partnered with First Climate to develop and monitor climate-smart agriculture initiatives involving stabilized fertilizers and urease inhibitor technologies. The collaboration aims to measure and validate greenhouse gas reductions, encourage sustainable fertilizer practices and support the potential generation of agricultural carbon credits.

Additional market trends include the growing use of controlled-release and stabilized nitrogen fertilizers, increased investment in soil optimization, and greater demand for inhibitor-enhanced products in emerging economies. Precision agriculture platforms are also expected to support targeted fertilizer application, enabling producers to improve nutrient performance while meeting environmental compliance requirements.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, supported by established fertilizer infrastructure, advanced farming systems and strong adoption of nitrogen stabilizers. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as agricultural intensification, food security priorities and sustainable farming programs drive investment in enhanced-efficiency fertilizers.

Leading companies operating in the NPPT urease inhibitor market include BASF SE, Nutrien Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, EuroChem Group AG, ICL Group Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, UPL Limited, Nufarm Limited, Timac Agro International, Coromandel International Limited, Yara International ASA, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Helm AG, Uralchem JSC, Haifa Group, Loveland Products Inc., Luxi Group Co. Ltd., Koch Fertilizer LLC and Jiangsu Jinma Chemical Co. Ltd.

The market encompasses NPPT-coated urea, NPPT-blended fertilizers, nitrogen stabilizer formulations, urease inhibitor additives, enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, fertilizer coating agents and slow-release urea products. Continued product innovation, regulatory pressure and demand for measurable improvements in fertilizer efficiency are expected to sustain strong global market growth through 2030.



This report focuses n-(n-propyl) thiophosphoric triamide (nttp) urease inhibitor market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for n-(n-propyl) thiophosphoric triamide (nttp) urease inhibitor ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The n-(n-propyl) thiophosphoric triamide (nttp) urease inhibitor market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Granular; Liquid; Powder

2) By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains; Oilseeds and Pulses; Fruits and Vegetables; Other Crop Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Agriculture; Horticulture; Turf and Ornamental; Other Applications

5) By End User: Farmers; Agrochemical Companies; Fertilizer Manufacturers



Subsegments:



1) By Granular: Coated Granular NPPT Urease Inhibitor; Slow Release Granular NPPT Urease Inhibitor; Blended Granular Fertilizer Formulations; Controlled Release Granular Fertilizer Products

2) By Liquid: Emulsifiable Liquid NPPT Urease Inhibitor; Suspension Concentrate Liquid Formulation; Aqueous Solution Based Inhibitor; Liquid Fertilizer Additive Blends

3) By Powder: Dry Powder NPPT Urease Inhibitor; Water Soluble Powder Formulation; Blended Powder Fertilizer Additives; Micro Fine Powder Stabilizer Formulation





Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 54.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BASF SE

Nutrien Ltd.

Corteva Agriscience

EuroChem Group AG

ICL Group Ltd.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers

UPL Limited

Nufarm Limited

Timac Agro International

Coromandel International Limited

Yara International ASA

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

Helm AG

Uralchem JSC

Haifa Group

Loveland Products Inc.

Luxi Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Fertilizer LLC

Jiangsu Jinma Chemical Co. Ltd.

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