Mamey Sapote Drinks Market to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Plant-Based Beverages Accelerates

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mamey Sapote Drinks Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mamey sapote drinks market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising demand for natural, plant-based and functional beverages. The market is projected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Historic growth has been driven by the wider availability of tropical fruits across global supply chains, increasing consumption of natural fruit-based beverages and the expansion of urban cafe culture. Greater adoption of blended smoothies in foodservice outlets and broader retail distribution of packaged juices have also strengthened demand for mamey sapote beverages.

Looking ahead, the mamey sapote drinks market is forecast to reach $1.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8%. Key growth factors include demand for immunity-supporting functional drinks, plant-based and dairy-free beverages, premium exotic fruit products, clean-label formulations and minimally processed drinks. Online beverage delivery services and subscription models are also expected to improve product accessibility and support market expansion.

Plant-based consumption is a major driver of the market. Mamey sapote provides manufacturers with a naturally plant-based tropical fruit ingredient suitable for dairy-free smoothies, vegan beverages and functional drink formulations. Its distinctive flavor and nutritional profile align with consumer interest in natural ingredients, wellness-focused products and alternatives to conventional dairy beverages.

According to the Good Food Institute Europe, combined sales across six plant-based categories reached $1.8 billion (€1.68 billion) in 2024. This represented a 1.5% year-on-year increase and a 6.8% rise compared with 2022, highlighting continued consumer interest in plant-based food and beverage options.

E-commerce is creating additional opportunities for mamey sapote drink manufacturers by expanding access to niche audiences interested in tropical fruit beverages. Online marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms and mobile commerce enable brands to reach customers beyond conventional retail networks while offering a wider selection of ready-to-drink products, concentrates and frozen ingredients.

Data published by the United States Census Bureau in March 2026 estimated total US e-commerce sales at $1.23 trillion in 2025, an increase of 5.4% from 2024. Continued growth in digital purchasing is expected to support online discovery and distribution of specialty beverages, including mamey sapote drinks.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on preserving natural flavor, color and nutritional quality while extending shelf life. High-pressure processing, freezing and other non-thermal or low-processing preservation methods are gaining attention as beverage companies develop clean-label tropical fruit products that comply with applicable juice safety and microbial control requirements.

In September 2024, Australia-based Tropical Fruit World introduced a frozen fruit range featuring exotic varieties such as mamey sapote. The range supports year-round availability of tropical fruit ingredients for smoothies, beverages and food applications while helping retain product quality and natural flavor.

Prominent companies in the mamey sapote drinks market include Sociedad Cooperativa Trabajadores de Pascual SCL, Goya Foods Inc., Grupo Jumex SA de CV, Jumex USA Inc., De Mi Pais, Licuados y Jugos SA de CV, Del Carmen Foods SA de CV and David Michael & Co. Inc. Market offerings include mamey sapote nectar, milkshakes, bottled and canned beverages, and pulp-based drinks.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, reflecting established demand for tropical fruit beverages and strong distribution infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 as urbanization, disposable incomes and interest in premium fruit beverages increase. The global market also spans South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.



This report focuses mamey sapote drinks market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



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Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for mamey sapote drinks ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The mamey sapote drinks market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Juices; Smoothies; Flavored Beverages; Concentrates; Other Product Types

2) By Packaging: Bottles; Cans; Cartons; Other Packaging

3) By Nature: Conventional; Organic

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online Retail; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Household; Food Service; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Juices: Fresh Pressed Juices; Cold Pressed Juices; Organic Juices; Blended Fruit Juices; Fortified Juices

2) By Smoothies: Fruit Based Smoothies; Dairy Based Smoothies; Plant Based Smoothies; Protein Enriched Smoothies; Functional Smoothies

3) By Flavored Beverages: Natural Flavored Beverages; Carbonated Flavored Beverages; Non Carbonated Flavored Beverages; Low Sugar Flavored Beverages; Herbal Infused Beverages

4) By Concentrates: Frozen Concentrates; Liquid Concentrates; Powdered Concentrates; Organic Concentrates; High Strength Concentrates

5) By Other Product Types: Fermented Beverages; Functional Health Drinks; Ready To Drink Beverages; Energy Drinks; Nutritional Beverages



Companies Mentioned: Sociedad Cooperativa Trabajadores de Pascual SCL; Goya Foods Inc; Grupo Jumex SA de CV; Jumex USA Inc; De Mi Pais; Licuados y Jugos SA de CV; Del Carmen Foods SA de CV; David Michael & Co Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Sociedad Cooperativa Trabajadores de Pascual SCL

Goya Foods Inc

Grupo Jumex SA de CV

Jumex USA Inc

De Mi Pais

Licuados y Jugos SA de CV

Del Carmen Foods SA de CV

David Michael & Co Inc.



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