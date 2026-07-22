Cyber Guides Publishes Free Anti-Scam Guide on Reddit to Help Users Spot Online Fraud

New York, NY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Guides has released a free informational guide on Reddit titled “How to Protect Yourself Against Online Scams,” offering the public actionable steps to identify and avoid common online fraud tactics. The guide is posted under the subreddit r/CyberGuides and is available to anyone with access to the platform at no cost.



Cyber Guides, which also operates a cybersecurity resource center at Cyber-Guides.org, published the guide as part of its effort to deliver practical cybersecurity information directly to internet users on a platform they already use. By choosing Reddit as the primary distribution point, the organization has made the resource immediately accessible without requiring users to create a new account, download software, or pay a fee.



Online scams continue to affect individuals across age groups and experience levels. Phishing emails, fake shopping sites, romance scams, and social engineering attacks remain persistent threats for everyday internet users. The guide addresses one of the most common cybersecurity concerns people face recognizing and avoiding fraudulent schemes before they cause harm.



“Cybersecurity education should be accessible to everyone, not locked behind paywalls or buried in technical jargon,” a Cyber Guides spokesperson said. “We published this guide freely on Reddit because we wanted to meet people where they already spend time online and give them practical information they can use right away to stay safer.”



The guide is written for general internet users rather than cybersecurity professionals. It focuses on accessible language and actionable information, serving people who may not have a technical background but still need to navigate online risks in their daily lives.



Reddit’s community structure adds a layer of engagement that a static webpage alone would not provide. Users can comment on the guide, ask questions, and share the post within Reddit and across other platforms. This creates an open channel for discussion around the guide’s content and allows the resource to function as a living community tool rather than a one-way publication.



The decision to distribute the guide without a paywall, registration form, or email signup requirement removes a common barrier that can prevent people from accessing cybersecurity education materials. Many comparable resources are gated behind subscriptions or bundled with paid services, making free and open distribution a deliberate choice by Cyber Guides for this release.



The guide is live now. Users can visit the r/CyberGuides subreddit on Reddit to read the full guide, share it with others, or explore additional content posted by the organization. Further cybersecurity resources are available at Cyber-Guides.org.



About Cyber Guides



Cyber Guides is a cybersecurity resource center dedicated to providing information and tools to help individuals secure and protect their digital lives. The organization publishes educational content across multiple platforms, including its website at Cyber-Guides.org and its Reddit community at r/CyberGuides.



What specific topics does the new guide cover to help users stay safe?



The guide provides actionable steps to identify and avoid common fraud tactics such as phishing emails, fake shopping sites, romance scams, and social engineering attacks. It is written in accessible language designed for general internet users rather than cybersecurity professionals.



How can individuals access the guide and are there any requirements to view it?



The guide is available for free on the r/CyberGuides subreddit and does not require users to create an account, download software, or pay a fee. Additional resources and a link to the guide can also be found at Cyber-Guides.org.



What is the purpose of Cyber Guides and why was Reddit chosen for this release?



Cyber Guides is a cybersecurity resource center dedicated to providing tools and information to help individuals protect their digital lives. Reddit was chosen as the distribution platform to ensure the guide is immediately accessible and to allow for community engagement through comments and discussion.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Cyber Guides



Email: contact@cyberinsider.com



Website: https://cyber-guides.org/



https://thenewsfront.com/cyber-guides-publishes-free-anti-scam-guide-on-reddit-to-help-users-spot-online-fraud/