2026 WAIC Opened with Focus on Global AI Co-development

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), held alongside the High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance, opened in Shanghai on July 17. Under the theme "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the event brought together a growing number of countries and regions, covering the full spectrum of AI+ industrial and cross-border cooperation scenarios, and upholding the principle of people-centered AI for the benefit of all.

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The opening day featured a record 100,000-square-meter tech exhibition with over 300 global debuts. A notable trend was AI's shift from digital to physical: collaborative robots handling real-world tasks, AI agents evolving from Q&A to complex execution, and smart devices embedding AI into daily routines.

The morning main forum opened with visionary keynotes. Turing laureate Richard S. Sutton introduced the "the era of experience," arguing that current LLMs rely on human-labeled data without independent exploration, and that real-world interaction feedback is key to advancing general intelligence. Yin Qi, chairman of StepFun and Qianli Technology, then envisioned embodied AI agents driving industrial transformation through model-native operating systems, upgraded hardware, and global intelligent networks.

An interdisciplinary roundtable, moderated by academician Weinan E, explored how AI and quantum technologies are reshaping research paradigms. Experts reached consensus that open global infrastructure and cross-border joint research can narrow the intelligence divide, while robust ethical guardrails are essential for responsible progress.

The afternoon flagship forum deepened discussions on foundational technologies, governance, industrial implementation, and youth innovation. Turing laureates John Hopcroft and Yoshua Bengio shared insights - Hopcroft urged forward-looking talent strategies and upgraded university education, while Bengio proposed three core principles: mandatory safety verification, standardized risk management, and equitable distribution of AI gains.

Specialized dialogues tackled new computing architectures, physical intelligence, world models, and embodied intelligence, with corporate speakers showcasing applications in biomedicine, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure. A youth roundtable highlighted young researchers and founders as key drivers of the industry's future. The SAIL Awards honored breakthrough AI projects.

Building on the consensus, three global documents and a case collection were released. The "AI Cooperation and Development Action Plan" set a roadmap for cross-border technological and industrial collaboration. The "The initiative on mutual trust and interconnectivity among artificial intelligence agents" advocated an open, secure and inclusive ecosystem for AI agents. The "The action plan on international artificial intelligence (AI) ethics governance" established a multilateral framework for global AI governance. The "AI from China Benefits the World (2026) Case Collection" showcased 10 real-world cases of Chinese AI empowering global development, offering concrete paths to inclusive AI benefits.

The conference runs until July 20, with follow-up forums and industrial events to advance cross-border cooperation. WAIC calls on global partners to turn consensus into action and build an inclusive, secure, and fair AI ecosystem.

Source: World Artificial Intelligence Conference Committee