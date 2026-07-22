Sezzle Named a World’s Top Fintech Company, Best Online Platform, and Top Employer for 2026

Minneapolis, MN, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) has earned recognition from three of the industry's leading publications — CNBC, Newsweek, and U.S. News & World Report — for its leadership across fintech, platform quality, and workplace culture. The honors come as Sezzle raised its FY2026 financial guidance alongside its first quarter results, underscoring the Company's continued momentum in scaling its all-in-one financial platform and its mission to financially empower the next generation.

CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026

Sezzle has been named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 in the 'Payments' category, presented by CNBC and Statista Inc. The list recognizes top fintech companies across categories, including Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Insurtech, and Regtech. The data used in the analysis was derived from extensive research conducted by Statista, evaluating company performance, industry impact, and market presence.

Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2026

Sezzle has also been awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2026 list, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The ranking awards the top 500 platforms that set the standard for quality and trust across four evaluation dimensions:

Nationwide Online Survey: Representative online survey of over 15,000 online-service users, including subjective criteria such as layout evaluation and purchase probability.

Representative online survey of over 15,000 online-service users, including subjective criteria such as layout evaluation and purchase probability. Traffic Growth: Analysis of traffic growth (number of website visitors) of online platforms.

Analysis of traffic growth (number of website visitors) of online platforms. Technical Performance: Analysis of various technical metrics including usage duration and bounce rate.

Analysis of various technical metrics including usage duration and bounce rate. Apps & Mobile Usability: Evaluation of the mobile experience based on app availability, user ratings, and mobile-optimized display.

U.S. News & World Report Best Company to Work For

Sezzle has been named a U.S. News & World Report 2026–2027 Best Company to Work For. Sezzle earned recognition across three categories:

Best Companies To Work For (Overall)

Best Companies To Work For – Information Technology

Best Companies To Work For – Midwest

U.S. News’s methodology evaluates employers based on an in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including employee reviews, court records, financial strength, and governance. To earn a “Best” award, a company had to score well above average nationally, in its industry, and/or in its region.

“We’re proud to be recognized across three distinct categories this year. Each of these awards reflects a different dimension of what we’re building at Sezzle, and together they reinforce our commitment to excellence across the business—from the technology we ship to the culture we cultivate and the experience we deliver to our consumers,” said Amin Sabzivand, Chief Operating Officer of Sezzle.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Sezzle will host a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results. Additional details regarding the call, including dial-in information and a live webcast link, will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Sezzle’s website at https://investors.sezzle.com/.

Interested in hearing more about the power of Sezzle? Learn more here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle’s all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://sezzle.com/news/

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Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements include our expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding our financing plans and other future events.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: a change in our plans to effectuate our stock repurchase program; impact of the “buy-now, pay-later” (“BNPL”) industry becoming subject to increased regulatory scrutiny; impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; a change in our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market; impact of macro-economic conditions on consumer spending; our ability to increase our merchant network, our base of consumers and underlying merchant sales (UMS); our ability to effectively manage growth, sustain our growth rate and maintain our market share; our ability to meet additional capital requirements; impact of exposure to consumer bad debts and insolvency of merchants; impact of the integration, support and prominent presentation of our platform by our merchants; impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; impact of key vendors or merchants failing to comply with legal or regulatory requirements or to provide various services that are important to our operations; impact of the loss of key partners and merchant relationships; impact of exchange rate fluctuations in the international markets in which we operate; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to retain employees and recruit additional employees; impact of the costs of complying with various laws and regulations applicable to the BNPL industry in the United States and Canada; and our ability to achieve our public benefit purpose and maintain our B Corporation certification. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.