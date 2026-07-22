Avantera Elevate Announces New and Improved Formula with Clinically Studied Lion's Mane Dosage

Austin, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantera announced an updated formula for Elevate, its daily nootropic supplement, raising the product's Lion's Mane content to a standardized extract and publishing the full specification on the label. The Avantera Elevate Lion's Mane input is now 50 mg of a 10:1 extract, equivalent to 500 mg of whole Lion's Mane, standardized to 30% polysaccharides. The previous formula carried 100 mg of Lion's Mane fruiting body.

The change follows feedback from customers and practitioners and extends the company's approach to nootropic ingredient transparency: a buyer should be able to verify any figure printed on the label.

Why Avantera Updated the Formula

Avantera revised the Elevate formula because customers and practitioners kept returning to the same question about Lion's Mane: how much active material a single serving actually contains. The company reviewed the ingredient against current extract standards and replaced the previous fruiting-body powder with a concentrated, standardized extract.

Practitioners who recommend nootropics were direct about the problem. A milligram figure means little on its own, because 100 mg of raw powder and 100 mg of a 10:1 concentrate are not comparable inputs.

The Avantera Elevate formula update also reflects how mushroom extracts are specified. An extract ratio and an actives percentage together describe what a capsule contains.

Every other active in the formula already carried a dose a reader could interpret without conversion, because those ingredients are standardized to a stated actives level. Lion's Mane now carries the same detail.

“A number on a label is only useful if you know what form it came from. Publishing the extract’s ratio and the standardization strengthens our position as a transparent, research-forward nootropic, and it is the honest way to answer the question,” said Casey Husband, CEO and co-founder, at Avantera Health Supplements.

What Changed in the New Formula

The change in the new Avantera Elevate formula is confined to Lion's Mane, and it covers concentration, form, and disclosure. The input moved from 100 mg of unconcentrated fruiting body to 50 mg of a standardized 10:1 extract, on a whole-mushroom basis that is 500 mg per serving, five times the previous equivalent.

Updated Lion's Mane specification:

Previous input: 100 mg Lion's Mane fruiting body

100 mg Lion's Mane fruiting body New extract: 50 mg of a Lion's Mane 10:1 extract

50 mg of a Lion's Mane 10:1 extract Whole-mushroom equivalent: 500 mg

500 mg Standardization: 30% polysaccharides

Everything else on the panel is unchanged. Elevate delivers nine actives per two-capsule serving: Bacopa Monnieri 300 mg, Rhodiola Rosea 300 mg, CDP-Choline 200 mg, L-Theanine 200 mg, turmeric root extract 100 mg, the updated Lion's Mane extract, 95 mg of caffeine from green tea extract, ginger root extract 30 mg, and BioPerine 5 mg.





The serving size is unchanged at two capsules per day, so the increase arrives without anyone taking more of the product. Elevate ships as a 56-capsule container, a 28-day supply at that serving. The formula contains no proprietary blends, and every dose is listed on the label at its exact amount.

Why Lion's Mane Matters for Cognitive Support

Researchers have studied Hericium erinaceus, the mushroom sold as Lion's Mane, for effects on memory, focus, and cognitive performance. That body of work is the reason the mushroom appears in nootropic formulas at all, and it is also the reason the form on the label carries so much weight.

Results across published trials have been mixed, and the trials are difficult to compare. A 2025 double-blind, placebo-controlled study in Frontiers in Nutrition gave 18 healthy younger adults a single 3 g dose of a standardized extract and reported improved psychomotor performance, with no significant change in global cognition.

That trial used a larger single dose of a different extract form, which is precisely why amounts do not transfer between products. Other published work has again used different forms and amounts.

Extract ratio and standardization explain much of that spread. A 10:1 extract concentrates the mushroom tenfold, which is what lets 50 mg on the panel represent 500 mg of raw material. A stated polysaccharide percentage then tells a reader how much of the marker compound class reaches the capsule.

Polysaccharide content is a common standardization marker for mushroom extracts. Specifying the standardized Lion's Mane extract in Elevate at 30% fixes that marker instead of letting it vary from batch to batch.

How the New Formula Benefits Users

Daily users get five times the whole-mushroom equivalent the previous formula carried, and they get the specification needed to check it for themselves. The Avantera Elevate Lion's Mane figure can now be read against any published amount without conversion guesswork, because the ratio and the actives percentage sit on the panel.

What the update means in daily use:

Focus and mental clarity: Lion's Mane sits alongside L-Theanine and 95 mg of caffeine, in a formula built around acetylcholine support rather than stimulant load

Lion's Mane sits alongside L-Theanine and 95 mg of caffeine, in a formula built around acetylcholine support rather than stimulant load Memory support over time: Bacopa Monnieri and CDP-Choline build with consistent use, while the caffeine and L-Theanine act on the day they are taken

Bacopa Monnieri and CDP-Choline build with consistent use, while the caffeine and L-Theanine act on the day they are taken Confidence in the label: the ratio, the whole-mushroom equivalent, and the actives percentage are all printed on the panel.

One 56-capsule container covers four weeks at the two-capsule serving, so the higher Lion's Mane content arrives inside the routine a daily user already keeps.





Elevate is available on the official Avantera website . It is currently available for $49.95 per month with a flexible subscription that can be modified or cancelled at any time. Every order is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Avantera manufactures Elevate in the United States, in FDA-registered facilities operating under Good Manufacturing Practices. ISO-certified laboratories carry out third-party purity and potency testing, and the company publishes a Certificate of Analysis for the latest batch on its website rather than describing the results in general terms.

Quality standards behind the formula:

Manufacturing: made in the USA as a GMP-certified nootropic supplement in FDA-registered facilities

made in the USA as a GMP-certified nootropic supplement in FDA-registered facilities Testing: a third-party tested nootropic , with ISO-certified laboratories verifying purity and potency

a , with ISO-certified laboratories verifying purity and potency Publication: a Certificate of Analysis for the latest batch is viewable on the company website

Dosage and testing information appears in two places: on the product label and on the company website. The updated Avantera Elevate Lion's Mane specification appears in both.

Elevate also carries vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, nut-free, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly certifications.

About Avantera Elevate

Avantera Elevate is a daily nootropic supplement formulated around acetylcholine support, combining nine clinically studied ingredients at doses listed in full on the label. The company's focus is narrow by design: helping people think clearly for longer.

Avantera treats formulation as ongoing work and revises the product as ingredient research and customer feedback warrant.

This release describes a formula update in effect. Avantera reviews its formulations on an ongoing basis and may make further ingredient or dosage changes in response to emerging research, third-party testing results, and continuing feedback from customers and practitioners.

Disclaimers

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking medication.