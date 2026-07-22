Strive Announces Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment, Initial Support for Bitcoin Development Through Brink

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST; SATA) ("Strive" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest corporate holders of bitcoin, today announced its Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment, founded on the belief that institutions benefiting from Bitcoin should increasingly share responsibility for preserving the network that makes Bitcoin possible.

As an initial step under the Commitment, Strive is supporting Bitcoin open-source development through Brink, an independent nonprofit organization that identifies, develops, and supports contributors to Bitcoin Core and other critical Bitcoin infrastructure based solely on the quality of their work. The announcement builds upon Strive's ongoing support of the Bitcoin Policy Institute, reflecting Strive's belief that both sound public policy and world-class open-source development are essential to Bitcoin's long-term success.

"Bitcoin has created extraordinary value for millions of individuals and an increasing number of institutions around the world," said Matt Cole, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Strive. "As institutional adoption accelerates, we believe companies that benefit from Bitcoin should view supporting Bitcoin's long-term health as part of their fiduciary responsibility. Protecting the network that underpins your most important asset is not philanthropy. It is prudent long-term stewardship."

Bitcoin Core is the leading open-source implementation of Bitcoin full-node software and plays a critical role in enabling individuals and institutions to independently verify and enforce Bitcoin's consensus rules. Supporting the developers who build, review, and maintain that software, while helping ensure Bitcoin continues to attract and retain the world's best technical talent through merit-based institutions, is central to Strive's Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment.

"Bitcoin's long-term success requires the world's best engineers," said Joe Burnett, Vice President of Bitcoin Strategy at Strive. "Organizations like Brink identify, develop, and support exceptional technical talent based on one standard: the quality of their work. That meritocratic approach has been fundamental to Bitcoin's success, and institutions that benefit from Bitcoin should help ensure it continues."

Strive believes Bitcoin's strength comes from its decentralized governance, independent open-source development, and relentless pursuit of technical excellence. By supporting independent organizations that cultivate exceptional engineering talent, Strive seeks to strengthen the Bitcoin ecosystem while preserving the principles that have made Bitcoin successful.

"Brink thanks Matt Cole and the Strive team for supporting Bitcoin open source development and our mission," said Mike Schmidt, Executive Director of Brink. "Securing the software that runs the Bitcoin network is critical and often thankless work. Brink funds the scarce engineering talent doing this work wherever they are in the world and helps cultivate new talent to contribute through our fellowship program. We are very grateful for Strive's support, which helps make this work possible."

Brink represents the first initiative under Strive's Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment. The Company expects to continue evaluating additional opportunities to support Bitcoin development, education, research, and public policy through independent organizations consistent with the Commitment's principles.

The full Strive Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment is available at https://strive.com/article/bitcoin_stewardship.

About Strive

Strive is a structured finance company and institutional asset manager focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. With bitcoin as its hurdle rate for capital deployment, Strive is focused on increasing bitcoin per share to outperform bitcoin over the long run.

Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, manages over $2.7 billion in assets. Learn more at strive.com.

About Brink

Brink is an independent nonprofit organization founded in 2020 to fund and support open-source Bitcoin protocol development. Through its fellowship and grant programs, Brink identifies, mentors, and supports new and established contributors to Bitcoin Core and related open-source projects. Brink is funded entirely by donations from individuals and organizations committed to strengthening the Bitcoin network.



Strive Media Contact:

media@strive.com

Investor Contact:

ir@strive.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Strive and its subsidiaries, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger transaction with Semler Scientific, Inc. (the "merger transaction"), including the expected impact of the merger transaction on Strive’s future financial performance and the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, and Strive’s intentions with respect to adjusting the SATA Stock monthly regular dividend rate per annum. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “assume,” “forecast,” “target,” “budget,” “outlook,” “trend,” “guidance,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” and “intend,” as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of Strive and its respective management team about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, the following:

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Strive or its subsidiaries;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, implementation of Bitcoin treasury strategies and risks associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, and laws and regulations and their enforcement;

the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

dilution caused by Strive’s issuance of additional shares of its Class A common stock or SATA Stock;

potential adverse reactions of Strive’s clients and customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger transaction;

other factors that may affect future results of Strive or the future trading performance of its Class A common stock or SATA Stock.





These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause Strive’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm Strive’s results.

Although Strive believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that the actual results of Strive will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Strive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents subsequently filed by Strive with the SEC.

The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Strive or its businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date hereof, and Strive undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.