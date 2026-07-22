Exubrion Therapeutics Promotes Gregory Taglialatela to Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exubrion Therapeutics ®, the company behind Synovetin OA ®, has promoted Gregory Taglialatela, MBA, to Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

In his new role, Taglialatela will lead Exubrion's commercial strategy and execution, including national sales, key account management, business development, and strategic growth initiatives. He will be responsible for expanding access to Synovetin OA through veterinary treatment centers, strengthening customer and industry partnerships, and supporting the company’s growth, both nationally and abroad.

Synovetin OA is an injectable, localized treatment for canine osteoarthritis that treats inflammation within the affected joint and can provide up to one year of pain relief with a single treatment.

Taglialatela brings more than 15 years of animal health experience and a proven track record of commercial leadership, strategic account development and partnership growth. Since joining Exubrion in 2022, he has held several leadership roles including Sales Manager, Regional Business Development Manager, and, most recently, National Account Director.

"Gregory has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of pets suffering from osteoarthritis," said Laurie McRay, executive chair of Exubrion Therapeutics. "His deep understanding of our business, strong industry relationships, and proven ability to execute make him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth."

Taglialatela holds an MBA as well as a professional certification from the University of Pennsylvania. "I am honored to take on this role at such an important point in Exubrion’s growth," said Taglialatela. “I have seen firsthand the difference Synovetin OA can make for dogs living with osteoarthritis and for the veterinary teams caring for them. I look forward to working with our customers, treatment-center partners and leadership team to expand access to this innovative therapy and help more dogs return to comfortable, active lives.”

About Exubrion Therapeutics, Inc.

Exubrion Therapeutics is an animal health company focused on relieving animal arthritis pain and improving the quality of life with Synovetin OA ®, a groundbreaking and revolutionary treatment for osteoarthritis that harnesses the power of tin-117m . Our mission is to ensure veterinarians and pet parents have an effective, safe and long-lasting option designed to treat the pain and slow the progression of osteoarthritis.

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