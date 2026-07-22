Satellogic Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI), will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2026, and will be providing updates on recent commercial advancements, partnerships, and other initiatives and milestones.

Satellogic’s Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Kargieman and Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-0752 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0912 Conference Code: 13761600 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1769154&tp_key=112a74add6



A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through August 19, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13761600. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is building the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-capable architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com

Media Relations:

pr@satellogic.com