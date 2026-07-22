TenderAlpha Launches G2B Multi-Tier Supply Chain Feed, the First Ticker- and Commodity-Mapped Government-to-Business Data Feed

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TenderAlpha, a leading provider of global government contracts, trade and B2B transactions data solutions, today announced the launch of its Government-to-Business (G2B) Multi-Tier Supply Chain Feed, the only government-to-business data feed that maps public contracts to the largest B2B transactions database, with a specific focus on listed securities and traded commodities. Engineered for institutional investment analysis, with equally strong applications in defense intelligence, the feed connects the world's largest government contracts database to the broadest B2B transactional data universe, resolving relationships down to the N-supplier tier.

The product combines two datasets that have never been connected at this depth. One side includes TenderAlpha's global record of public procurement contract awards, covering more than 300,000 government institutions and 200 million contracts over the last 15 years globally (including US federal and state coverage, UK, EU, Russia and Central Asia, APAC /including China/, and South America). On the other sits a B2B transactional universe of over 50 million companies (including 20,000 tickers) and 4 billion B2B transactions, ranging from global customs and bill of lading data to B2B procurement and subcontracting across defense, energy, healthcare, IT & cybersecurity, AI infrastructure, and services partnership announcements



“Public spending has always told you what governments buy. What it has never told you at scale is where those products and services are indirectly supplied from, down to the commodity level in real time, with a particular focus on publicly traded companies.” said Martin Tsanov, CEO of TenderAlpha. “This feed closes that gap. It is the first time institutional investors and analysts have been able to trace a government award to a ticker and a commodity within a single dataset.”

Built for Institutional Investment Analysis

The G2B Multi-Tier Supply Chain Feed is designed for institutional use. Every contract, supplier, and downstream relationship is structured for direct use in research, screening, and portfolio workflows. In internal backtesting, the price signal from a contract award did not stop at the prime contractor. It ran down the chain to the indirect suppliers behind it, exposure that has been largely invisible until now. The feed also shows how pricing power and trade-network centrality relate across the major listed companies supplying the US, UK, and EU governments, and how diversified their government customer base is.

Ticker-level mapping. Government awards are linked to 20,000+ listed tickers, turning procurement activity into a tradable signal rather than raw contract text.

Government awards are linked to 20,000+ listed tickers, turning procurement activity into a tradable signal rather than raw contract text. Commodity-level resolution. Contracts and supplier relationships are broken down to the commodity level, revealing exposure that remains hidden in company-level data.

Contracts and supplier relationships are broken down to the commodity level, revealing exposure that remains hidden in company-level data. Fourth-tier supply chain depth. The feed maps prime contractors and their suppliers across four tiers, revealing indirect beneficiaries and concentration risks that are not visible in first-tier data.

The feed maps prime contractors and their suppliers across four tiers, revealing indirect beneficiaries and concentration risks that are not visible in first-tier data. Full entity coverage. More than 50 million companies and 300,000 government institutions are connected through a single resolution layer.



Defense and Geopolitical Intelligence Applications

Beyond investment analysis, the same multi-tier structure supports serious defense and geopolitical intelligence work. Premium coverage spans the United States, Europe, and Asia, with a dedicated focus on China, Russia, and Iran. Analysts can trace government procurement through supplier networks to map dependencies, identify chokepoints, and monitor how sensitive contracts move through commercial supply chains across regions.

Delivery

The G2B Multi-Tier Supply Chain Feed is available today as a structured data feed. Access through the TenderAlpha Pro platform, the consumption-based REST API, and the MCP API is coming soon, providing both analysts and automated systems with flexible, pay-for-what-you-use access to the full dataset.

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