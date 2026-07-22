Audio at Parity: Comscore Launches Transcript-Level Targeting and Measurement with Spotify, SiriusXM, Triton Digital, Acast, and Libysn

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore today announced integrations across leading streaming and podcast platforms Spotify, SiriusXM, Triton Digital, Acast, and Libysn. Utilizing Proximic by Comscore’s transcript-level intelligence, advertisers can now activate brand-safety solutions and AI-powered Predictive Audiences, bringing audio closer to the targeting precision on par with display, video, and CTV.

With podcasts becoming part of people's weekly routines, especially among 25–34 year olds, who have the highest engagement at 45% tuning in each week*, audio is increasingly representing a larger part of omnichannel media plans. Yet investment has lagged consumer engagement due to a lack of tools for relevance, suitability, and accountability, making it more difficult to evaluate and activate with the same consistency as other programmatic channels.

Proximic’s expanded audio offering helps to close that gap by moving beyond broad genre tags and demographic proxies to analyze podcast and streaming content at the transcript level. This capability allows advertisers to align campaigns with the actual topics and context of specific episodes, not just the podcast show’s broader themes. Using episode-level brand safety and suitability classifications creates opportunities for more relevant ad placements and brand protection grounded in what's being said in an individual recording.

“Brands recognize that podcasts are having a cultural moment,” said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore. “By delivering transcript-level intelligence based on what is actually being said during an episode, Proximic is helping advertisers invest with confidence and reach listeners in the moments and environments that matter.”

“Audio advertising is scaling quickly because the infrastructure around it is rapidly developing — from premium inventory and programmatic activation to audience targeting, measurement and brand suitability,” said Sherene Hilal, Chief Ad Product and Technology Officer, SiriusXM and AdsWizz. “SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz were early supporters of Proximic by Comscore’s audio capabilities, validating the value of these tools with advertisers and platform customers from the start. By bringing the rich signal from transcript-level intelligence to a global platform integration, we give buyers even more context, control and confidence as they activate across tens of millions of premium podcast episodes globally.”



“Podcast advertising isn't just an afterthought anymore; it's a core buy,” said Valerie Reimer, SVP Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Acast. “By bringing Proximic by Comscore’s transcript-level intelligence to Acast, we're giving advertisers the granular control they've been asking for. It allows brands to activate across our inventory with the absolute contextual confidence they’ve come to expect.”

“Podcasting is a very high engagement media environment, and advertisers increasingly want to make it a more meaningful part of their plans,” said John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “But the medium is highly fragmented, and buyers need better ways to identify the right content and context for their message. Triton is pleased to enable Comscore’s transcript-level intelligence, helping advertisers bring greater precision, relevance and confidence to their audio investments.”



*Source: Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform (Desktop and Mobile), Base: A18+, Target: Audio/Video/Books, Online Audio/Video, Podcasts, Listen to podcasts during typical week, April 2026.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV and over-the-top viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Acast

Acast is the global authority on podcasting, building the infrastructure that serves as the single point of entry for the whole industry. This enables creators to grow and monetize across audio, video, social, and beyond, and brands to buy at scale - without walls or borders. As the world’s largest pure-play podcast company, we connect 140,000+ storytellers with 4,000+ advertisers globally. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ACAST).