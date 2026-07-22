TON Strategy Company Highlights Continued Infrastructure Advancements Across the TON Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (“TON Strategy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, today highlighted the latest data and developer infrastructure advancements across The Open Network (“TON”), as well as planned enhancements intended to support greater network scale.

The latest update centers on the infrastructure used to store, access, and deliver blockchain data to applications. A redesigned architecture for indexed blockchain data separates frequently requested recent data from the network’s complete transaction history, allowing the information used most often to be processed more efficiently. As a result, queries involving recent blockchain data are now processed 2-4x faster.

TON also expanded its developer infrastructure with new APIs supporting staking pools and validator operations, along with additional support for decentralized applications, making it easier for developers to build products on the network. In addition, the underlying server infrastructure powering many TON ecosystem services was upgraded to improve performance and reliability.

These latest developments build on a series of upgrades completed earlier this year. Those upgrades improved how validators communicate, organize transactions, and reach consensus, including through a new networking layer that reduced network traffic by 2-4x while improving synchronization and node connectivity.

Together, these backend optimizations strengthen the core technology stack, accelerating data access for wallets, exchanges, and blockchain explorers to help applications maintain peak performance as network activity scales.

Looking ahead, TON’s development roadmap turns to addressing the next major scaling challenges: how work is divided across the network and how blockchain data is stored. Planned enhancements include a new collator and validator architecture which separates block construction from validation so network participants can specialize in different functions, and a next-generation database purpose-built for growing blockchain workloads. Together, these planned upgrades are expected to increase TON’s transaction processing capacity while preserving the network’s hallmark characteristics of sub-second performance and low transaction costs.

“As TON continues to mature, the focus naturally shifts from simply increasing speed to optimizing every component of the network,” said Kevin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of TON Strategy. “I often think of it like a Formula 1 car. Once you’ve built an incredibly powerful engine, the next gains don’t come from adding more horsepower—they come from refining the aerodynamics, suspension, brakes, and every other system that contributes to performance. TON’s recent infrastructure upgrades reflect that same philosophy: continuously improving the underlying architecture so TON can support significantly greater activity as adoption expands across Telegram’s global footprint, while maintaining the sub-second speed, reliability, and low costs that developers and users expect.”

TON Strategy’s Gram treasury thesis is rooted in TON’s position as the native blockchain engine integrated with Telegram, creating a differentiated opportunity to bring blockchain-based applications to Telegram’s more than one billion monthly active users. By continuing to strengthen TON’s developer and consensus infrastructure, TON is improving the network’s ability to support millions of daily transactions* and supporting the long-term economic utility of Gram.

*Investors can monitor TON network activity and ecosystem statistics, including daily transactions, active wallets, and staking activity, through TonStat.com. Investors can monitor TON Strategy’s Gram holdings and related treasury metrics through the Company’s analytics dashboard.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Gram, formerly known as Toncoin – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its Gram holdings, stake Gram, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefits, utility, performance, scalability, growth, adoption and development of the TON blockchain and Gram ecosystem. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Gram, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (“TON”) blockchain and our dependence on TON and Gram as a result of this strategy; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Gram, and our Gram holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape, including as it relates to TON and Gram, and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Gram; the variability of staking yields and rewards; risks associated with staking Gram, including validator, protocol, custody, and liquidity; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Gram; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our Investor Relations page on our website at www.tonstrat.com/shareholders .

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.