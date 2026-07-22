OZOP Energy Solutions Highlights Multi-Year Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Ballislife HYDRO in Canada

WARWICK, NY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC) today announced that Ballislife Drink Inc., the joint venture between Varon USA and Ballislife, Inc., has entered into a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with an Alberta, Canada based entity that controls Shoot 360 Canada. Ballislife Drink Inc. is the joint venture between Varon USA and Ballislife, Inc. OZOP and Varon Corp. are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction.

Shoot 360 describes itself as the world’s leading immersive basketball training experience, combining in-person player development with technology, digital gamification and virtual competition. Its network includes more than 50 locations worldwide and provides coaching and data-driven training for basketball players of varying ages and skill levels.

The agreement supports the nationwide rollout of Ballislife HYDRO Sports Drink and begins with an opening purchase order valued at approximately CAD $100,000, representing nearly 65,000 cans. Designed to support the brand’s long-term growth across the country, the agreement includes progressively increasing annual minimum purchase commitments aggregating to CAD $13.75 million over its initial five-year term.

Ballislife Drink will retain certain strategic distribution rights under the agreement, providing the Company with flexibility to pursue select opportunities while its new partner leads the broader national rollout.

Although Ballislife HYDRO’s commercial launch has initially focused on the United States, the opportunity originated through inbound interest from the team behind Shoot 360’s Canadian expansion. Management believes the outreach, which occurred before HYDRO had formally launched in Canada, demonstrates the strength and cross-border recognition of the Ballislife brand and the early momentum developing around the beverage.

Ballislife is one of the world’s largest basketball media platforms, reaching millions of highly engaged fans through original content, athlete partnerships, live events and grassroots basketball initiatives. The Company believes the combination of Ballislife’s audience and cultural influence with Shoot 360’s player-development network creates a differentiated foundation for introducing HYDRO to Canadian consumers and retailers.

“Ballislife has built one of the most recognizable and influential brands in basketball, and we saw an opportunity to introduce HYDRO to a market where that brand already resonates,” said Fadi Smaidi, who is leading Shoot 360’s expansion in Canada. “Shoot 360 is built around helping athletes improve through coaching, technology and community, while Ballislife has become an important voice within basketball culture. We believe HYDRO fits naturally within that environment and has significant potential with Canadian players, families, fans and retailers.”

“What makes this agreement particularly meaningful is how the opportunity originated,” said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “Ballislife HYDRO had not yet formally launched in Canada, but the strength of the Ballislife platform had already created interest from an organization deeply connected to the country’s basketball community. We believe that speaks to the recognition Ballislife has built beyond the United States and the momentum HYDRO is beginning to generate.”

“For an emerging consumer brand, an important milestone is converting recognition and consumer interest into contracted commercial growth,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “This agreement provides immediate revenue through the initial purchase order while establishing a framework for significant expansion over the coming years. More broadly, it validates the ecosystem we are building around Ballislife HYDRO.”

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp (Varon) is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develops and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds approximately 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.



Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

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